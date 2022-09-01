|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|38:33
|12-23
|5-5
|0-7
|3
|6
|32
|Talbot
|32:35
|2-7
|0-0
|0-8
|3
|2
|6
|Charles
|30:56
|8-17
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|2
|17
|Bird
|32:56
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|1
|6
|Loyd
|38:04
|2-10
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|3
|8
|Magbegor
|9:55
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|January
|9:38
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Prince
|7:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-69
|11-11
|2-34
|18
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Stewart 3-7, Talbot 2-4, Charles 1-4, Bird 0-1, January 0-2, Loyd 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Stewart 3, Magbegor, Talbot).
Turnovers: 5 (Stewart 2, Bird, January, Talbot).
Steals: 3 (Loyd 2, Talbot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|37:44
|12-18
|8-11
|3-13
|1
|0
|33
|Young
|38:20
|1-9
|3-4
|0-5
|5
|4
|6
|Stokes
|20:16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Gray
|37:50
|8-13
|0-0
|0-7
|7
|2
|19
|Plum
|36:17
|6-15
|5-6
|0-3
|0
|2
|18
|R.Williams
|25:57
|0-6
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|2
|2
|Rupert
|3:34
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-64
|18-23
|7-38
|13
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .422, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Plum 1-3, Young 1-4, Rupert 0-1, R.Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 3, Gray, R.Williams, Young).
Turnovers: 8 (Gray 4, Plum, R.Williams, Rupert, Young).
Steals: 2 (Gray, Plum).
Technical Fouls: Gray, 2:29 first.
|Seattle
|23
|13
|16
|21
|—
|73
|Las Vegas
|16
|20
|24
|18
|—
|78
A_9,755 (12,000). T_2:01.
