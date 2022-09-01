FGFTReb
Stewart38:3312-235-50-73632
Talbot32:352-70-00-8326
Charles30:568-170-02-91217
Bird32:562-52-20-4616
Loyd38:042-104-40-3438
Magbegor9:551-30-00-2022
January9:381-30-00-0102
Prince7:190-10-00-1010
Totals200:0028-6911-112-34181773

Percentages: FG .406, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Stewart 3-7, Talbot 2-4, Charles 1-4, Bird 0-1, January 0-2, Loyd 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Stewart 3, Magbegor, Talbot).

Turnovers: 5 (Stewart 2, Bird, January, Talbot).

Steals: 3 (Loyd 2, Talbot).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson37:4412-188-113-131033
Young38:201-93-40-5546
Stokes20:160-20-01-2030
Gray37:508-130-00-77219
Plum36:176-155-60-30218
R.Williams25:570-62-23-8022
Rupert3:340-10-00-0010
Totals200:0027-6418-237-38131478

Percentages: FG .422, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gray 3-5, Wilson 1-2, Plum 1-3, Young 1-4, Rupert 0-1, R.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Wilson 3, Gray, R.Williams, Young).

Turnovers: 8 (Gray 4, Plum, R.Williams, Rupert, Young).

Steals: 2 (Gray, Plum).

Technical Fouls: Gray, 2:29 first.

Seattle2313162173
Las Vegas1620241878

A_9,755 (12,000). T_2:01.

