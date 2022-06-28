FGFTReb
LAS VEGAS
Bell15:480-10-00-1000
Hamby25:331-41-20-5143
Wilson34:368-168-93-111125
Plum36:128-169-110-35229
Young31:574-110-22-5719
Stokes16:481-21-20-6013
Rupert13:231-30-01-2052
Plaisance13:212-40-00-3015
Williams12:221-40-00-1113
Totals200:0026-6119-266-37151679

Percentages: FG .426, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Plum 4-7, Plaisance 1-3, Williams 1-3, Young 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Rupert 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Stokes, Wilson).

Turnovers: 13 (Wilson 5, Plum 3, Young 2, Hamby, Plaisance, Stokes).

Steals: 9 (Wilson 4, Plum 3, Bell, Hamby).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike28:498-182-42-112418
Samuelson33:141-80-00-3333
Cambage23:124-84-54-113012
Sykes33:484-152-21-77210
Toliver21:571-40-00-1543
Brown22:266-90-00-20217
C.Ogwumike17:394-71-23-4339
Nelson-Ododa10:190-01-20-0021
Carter8:350-40-01-1010
Totals200:0028-7310-1511-40232173

Percentages: FG .384, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Brown 5-8, Toliver 1-4, Samuelson 1-7, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Sykes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sykes 2, Cambage).

Turnovers: 13 (Toliver 4, Cambage 3, Nelson-Ododa 2, Brown, C.Ogwumike, N.Ogwumike, Samuelson).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Cambage, N.Ogwumike, Toliver).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas2119192079
Los Angeles2610231473

A_4,200 (18,997). T_1:58.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

