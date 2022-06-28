|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|15:48
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamby
|25:33
|1-4
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|3
|Wilson
|34:36
|8-16
|8-9
|3-11
|1
|1
|25
|Plum
|36:12
|8-16
|9-11
|0-3
|5
|2
|29
|Young
|31:57
|4-11
|0-2
|2-5
|7
|1
|9
|Stokes
|16:48
|1-2
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|3
|Rupert
|13:23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|2
|Plaisance
|13:21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Williams
|12:22
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|26-61
|19-26
|6-37
|15
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .426, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Plum 4-7, Plaisance 1-3, Williams 1-3, Young 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Rupert 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Stokes, Wilson).
Turnovers: 13 (Wilson 5, Plum 3, Young 2, Hamby, Plaisance, Stokes).
Steals: 9 (Wilson 4, Plum 3, Bell, Hamby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|28:49
|8-18
|2-4
|2-11
|2
|4
|18
|Samuelson
|33:14
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|3
|Cambage
|23:12
|4-8
|4-5
|4-11
|3
|0
|12
|Sykes
|33:48
|4-15
|2-2
|1-7
|7
|2
|10
|Toliver
|21:57
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|4
|3
|Brown
|22:26
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|17
|C.Ogwumike
|17:39
|4-7
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|3
|9
|Nelson-Ododa
|10:19
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Carter
|8:35
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|28-73
|10-15
|11-40
|23
|21
|73
Percentages: FG .384, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Brown 5-8, Toliver 1-4, Samuelson 1-7, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Sykes 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sykes 2, Cambage).
Turnovers: 13 (Toliver 4, Cambage 3, Nelson-Ododa 2, Brown, C.Ogwumike, N.Ogwumike, Samuelson).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Cambage, N.Ogwumike, Toliver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|21
|19
|19
|20
|—
|79
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|23
|14
|—
|73
A_4,200 (18,997). T_1:58.
