LAS VEGAS (83)
Hamby 6-19 2-3 14, Young 4-16 1-2 10, Wilson 8-19 6-9 22, Gray 6-12 5-6 18, Plum 7-13 3-3 19, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-84 17-23 83.
CHICAGO (76)
Copper 5-12 1-2 12, Meesseman 2-9 0-0 4, Parker 4-15 2-2 11, Quigley 1-10 6-6 8, Vandersloot 5-12 0-0 12, Hebard 2-2 0-0 4, Stevens 3-9 1-2 7, Yueru 0-2 2-2 2, Evans 2-5 0-0 5, Gardner 4-5 3-3 11. Totals 28-81 15-17 76.
|Las Vegas
|22
|29
|15
|17
|—
|83
|Chicago
|23
|15
|15
|23
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-20 (Plum 2-4, Gray 1-3, Young 1-3, Sheppard 0-1, Plaisance 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Hamby 0-4), Chicago 5-31 (Vandersloot 2-6, Copper 1-3, Evans 1-3, Parker 1-8, Meesseman 0-3, Quigley 0-4, Stevens 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 50 (Wilson 16), Chicago 50 (Parker 11). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Gray, Plum, Young 6), Chicago 16 (Parker, Vandersloot 3). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Chicago 20. A_6,812 (10,387)
