FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby33:276-192-34-140214
Young36:104-161-24-76210
Wilson29:048-196-94-160222
Gray33:436-125-60-26218
Plum33:477-133-30-36119
Plaisance13:470-30-01-3110
Stokes10:560-00-01-4120
Sheppard9:060-20-00-1010
Totals200:0031-8417-2314-50201383

Percentages: FG .369, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Plum 2-4, Gray 1-3, Young 1-3, Sheppard 0-1, Plaisance 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Hamby 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Young 2, Gray, Stokes, Wilson).

Turnovers: 7 (Plum 3, Gray, Hamby, Wilson, Young).

Steals: 6 (Gray, Hamby, Plum, Sheppard, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper30:095-121-22-32112
Meesseman19:482-90-02-6244
Parker30:024-152-23-113411
Quigley22:491-106-61-4238
Vandersloot28:035-120-01-93212
Stevens23:543-91-20-10017
Gardner18:104-53-30-01311
Evans11:572-50-00-2205
Hebard10:432-20-01-2114
Yueru4:250-22-22-3012
Totals200:0028-8115-1712-50162076

Percentages: FG .346, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Vandersloot 2-6, Copper 1-3, Evans 1-3, Parker 1-8, Meesseman 0-3, Quigley 0-4, Stevens 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Parker 3, Stevens 2, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Meesseman, Yueru).

Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Gardner, Meesseman, Quigley, Yueru).

Steals: 4 (Vandersloot 2, Meesseman, Yueru).

Technical Fouls: coach James Wade, 00:18 fourth.

Las Vegas2229151783
Chicago2315152376

A_6,812 (10,387). T_2:02.

