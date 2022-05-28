|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|33:27
|6-19
|2-3
|4-14
|0
|2
|14
|Young
|36:10
|4-16
|1-2
|4-7
|6
|2
|10
|Wilson
|29:04
|8-19
|6-9
|4-16
|0
|2
|22
|Gray
|33:43
|6-12
|5-6
|0-2
|6
|2
|18
|Plum
|33:47
|7-13
|3-3
|0-3
|6
|1
|19
|Plaisance
|13:47
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Stokes
|10:56
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|0
|Sheppard
|9:06
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-84
|17-23
|14-50
|20
|13
|83
Percentages: FG .369, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Plum 2-4, Gray 1-3, Young 1-3, Sheppard 0-1, Plaisance 0-2, Wilson 0-3, Hamby 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Young 2, Gray, Stokes, Wilson).
Turnovers: 7 (Plum 3, Gray, Hamby, Wilson, Young).
Steals: 6 (Gray, Hamby, Plum, Sheppard, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|30:09
|5-12
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|12
|Meesseman
|19:48
|2-9
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|4
|4
|Parker
|30:02
|4-15
|2-2
|3-11
|3
|4
|11
|Quigley
|22:49
|1-10
|6-6
|1-4
|2
|3
|8
|Vandersloot
|28:03
|5-12
|0-0
|1-9
|3
|2
|12
|Stevens
|23:54
|3-9
|1-2
|0-10
|0
|1
|7
|Gardner
|18:10
|4-5
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|11
|Evans
|11:57
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|5
|Hebard
|10:43
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Yueru
|4:25
|0-2
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|28-81
|15-17
|12-50
|16
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .346, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Vandersloot 2-6, Copper 1-3, Evans 1-3, Parker 1-8, Meesseman 0-3, Quigley 0-4, Stevens 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Parker 3, Stevens 2, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Meesseman, Yueru).
Turnovers: 10 (Parker 3, Vandersloot 2, Evans, Gardner, Meesseman, Quigley, Yueru).
Steals: 4 (Vandersloot 2, Meesseman, Yueru).
Technical Fouls: coach James Wade, 00:18 fourth.
|Las Vegas
|22
|29
|15
|17
|—
|83
|Chicago
|23
|15
|15
|23
|—
|76
A_6,812 (10,387). T_2:02.
