DALLAS (78)
A.Gray 9-15 2-2 24, Thornton 1-7 4-4 6, Sabally 3-12 4-4 11, Mabrey 2-7 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 8-21 2-2 21, Harrison 1-4 1-2 3, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 27-78 13-14 78.
LAS VEGAS (84)
Hamby 5-12 2-4 12, Plaisance 2-8 0-0 5, Wilson 4-11 0-1 8, C.Gray 6-13 5-6 18, Plum 10-19 8-8 32, Stokes 2-4 2-2 6, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-71 17-21 84.
|Dallas
|16
|22
|19
|21
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|18
|22
|20
|24
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-42 (A.Gray 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-15, Mabrey 2-4, Harris 1-3, Sabally 1-7, Burton 0-2, Thornton 0-3), Las Vegas 7-28 (Plum 4-11, Colson 1-1, C.Gray 1-4, Plaisance 1-7, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Stokes 0-2). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Thornton), Las Vegas 1 (Wilson). Rebounds_Dallas 50 (Thornton 15), Las Vegas 35 (Hamby 8). Assists_Dallas 18 (Harris 5), Las Vegas 19 (Hamby, Plum 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Las Vegas 19. A_4,814 (12,000)
