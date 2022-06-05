FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Gray36:399-152-23-90224
Thornton31:051-74-46-15366
Sabally30:593-124-41-102511
Mabrey19:112-70-00-1126
Ogunbowale35:378-212-22-73221
Harris17:393-90-01-1537
Harrison15:131-41-24-4103
Burton6:380-20-00-0310
McCowan5:390-10-02-3020
Collier1:200-00-00-0000
Totals200:0027-7813-1419-50182378

Percentages: FG .346, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (A.Gray 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-15, Mabrey 2-4, Harris 1-3, Sabally 1-7, Burton 0-2, Thornton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sabally, Thornton).

Turnovers: 17 (Harris 3, Sabally 3, Harrison 2, Mabrey 2, McCowan 2, Ogunbowale 2, Thornton 2, A.Gray).

Steals: 2 (Mabrey, Ogunbowale).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby33:295-122-42-85112
Plaisance31:532-80-02-4115
Wilson23:424-110-10-7168
C.Gray32:326-135-60-54118
Plum40:0010-198-80-45432
Stokes19:352-42-21-7136
Colson10:261-30-00-0233
Bell8:230-10-00-0000
Totals200:0030-7117-215-35191984

Percentages: FG .423, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Plum 4-11, Colson 1-1, C.Gray 1-4, Plaisance 1-7, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Stokes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Plaisance, Plum, Stokes, Wilson).

Turnovers: 10 (Wilson 3, C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Bell, Colson, Plum).

Steals: 8 (Plum 2, Stokes 2, C.Gray, Hamby, Plaisance, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas1622192178
Las Vegas1822202484

A_4,814 (12,000). T_2:00.

