|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Gray
|36:39
|9-15
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|24
|Thornton
|31:05
|1-7
|4-4
|6-15
|3
|6
|6
|Sabally
|30:59
|3-12
|4-4
|1-10
|2
|5
|11
|Mabrey
|19:11
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Ogunbowale
|35:37
|8-21
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|21
|Harris
|17:39
|3-9
|0-0
|1-1
|5
|3
|7
|Harrison
|15:13
|1-4
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|0
|3
|Burton
|6:38
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|McCowan
|5:39
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Collier
|1:20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-78
|13-14
|19-50
|18
|23
|78
Percentages: FG .346, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (A.Gray 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-15, Mabrey 2-4, Harris 1-3, Sabally 1-7, Burton 0-2, Thornton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sabally, Thornton).
Turnovers: 17 (Harris 3, Sabally 3, Harrison 2, Mabrey 2, McCowan 2, Ogunbowale 2, Thornton 2, A.Gray).
Steals: 2 (Mabrey, Ogunbowale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hamby
|33:29
|5-12
|2-4
|2-8
|5
|1
|12
|Plaisance
|31:53
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|5
|Wilson
|23:42
|4-11
|0-1
|0-7
|1
|6
|8
|C.Gray
|32:32
|6-13
|5-6
|0-5
|4
|1
|18
|Plum
|40:00
|10-19
|8-8
|0-4
|5
|4
|32
|Stokes
|19:35
|2-4
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|6
|Colson
|10:26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|3
|Bell
|8:23
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-71
|17-21
|5-35
|19
|19
|84
Percentages: FG .423, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Plum 4-11, Colson 1-1, C.Gray 1-4, Plaisance 1-7, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Stokes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Plaisance, Plum, Stokes, Wilson).
Turnovers: 10 (Wilson 3, C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Bell, Colson, Plum).
Steals: 8 (Plum 2, Stokes 2, C.Gray, Hamby, Plaisance, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|16
|22
|19
|21
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|18
|22
|20
|24
|—
|84
A_4,814 (12,000). T_2:00.
