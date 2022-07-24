FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike30:264-92-21-51210
Samuelson36:143-103-30-23210
Cambage22:184-73-41-51411
Canada38:064-92-20-73111
Sykes25:081-100-00-3232
Carter24:425-115-80-52415
Nelson-Ododa20:023-31-22-5037
Walker3:040-00-00-0000
Totals200:0024-5916-214-32121966

Percentages: FG .407, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Canada 1-3, Samuelson 1-5, Carter 0-1, Sykes 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cambage 3, N.Ogwumike, Nelson-Ododa, Sykes).

Turnovers: 14 (Cambage 3, Nelson-Ododa 3, Sykes 3, Carter 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Canada).

Steals: 6 (Cambage 2, Canada 2, Carter, N.Ogwumike).

Technical Fouls: Carter, 00:29 first.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby31:261-70-02-6212
Young32:234-122-23-96211
Wilson32:238-196-73-64324
Gray30:134-101-20-34210
Plum34:449-147-80-52429
Williams18:373-50-00-2138
Stokes12:130-10-01-6010
Rupert3:220-10-00-1130
Plaisance2:510-10-00-0000
Bell0:360-00-00-0000
Colson0:360-00-00-0000
Sheppard0:360-00-00-0000
Totals200:0029-7016-199-38201984

Percentages: FG .414, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Plum 4-8, Williams 2-4, Wilson 2-5, Young 1-2, Gray 1-5, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Stokes, Williams).

Turnovers: 9 (Plum 3, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby, Rupert).

Steals: 9 (Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby, Plum, Stokes, Williams, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Los Angeles2217141366
Las Vegas2118182784

A_7,522 (12,000). T_2:00.

