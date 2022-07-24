|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N.Ogwumike
|30:26
|4-9
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|10
|Samuelson
|36:14
|3-10
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Cambage
|22:18
|4-7
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|4
|11
|Canada
|38:06
|4-9
|2-2
|0-7
|3
|1
|11
|Sykes
|25:08
|1-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Carter
|24:42
|5-11
|5-8
|0-5
|2
|4
|15
|Nelson-Ododa
|20:02
|3-3
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|7
|Walker
|3:04
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-59
|16-21
|4-32
|12
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .407, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Canada 1-3, Samuelson 1-5, Carter 0-1, Sykes 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cambage 3, N.Ogwumike, Nelson-Ododa, Sykes).
Turnovers: 14 (Cambage 3, Nelson-Ododa 3, Sykes 3, Carter 2, N.Ogwumike 2, Canada).
Steals: 6 (Cambage 2, Canada 2, Carter, N.Ogwumike).
Technical Fouls: Carter, 00:29 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|31:26
|1-7
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|1
|2
|Young
|32:23
|4-12
|2-2
|3-9
|6
|2
|11
|Wilson
|32:23
|8-19
|6-7
|3-6
|4
|3
|24
|Gray
|30:13
|4-10
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|10
|Plum
|34:44
|9-14
|7-8
|0-5
|2
|4
|29
|Williams
|18:37
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Stokes
|12:13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Rupert
|3:22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Plaisance
|2:51
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|0:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|0:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheppard
|0:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|29-70
|16-19
|9-38
|20
|19
|84
Percentages: FG .414, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Plum 4-8, Williams 2-4, Wilson 2-5, Young 1-2, Gray 1-5, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Stokes, Williams).
Turnovers: 9 (Plum 3, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby, Rupert).
Steals: 9 (Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby, Plum, Stokes, Williams, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Los Angeles
|22
|17
|14
|13
|—
|66
|Las Vegas
|21
|18
|18
|27
|—
|84
A_7,522 (12,000). T_2:00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.