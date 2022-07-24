LOS ANGELES (66)
N.Ogwumike 4-9 2-2 10, Samuelson 3-10 3-3 10, Cambage 4-7 3-4 11, Canada 4-9 2-2 11, Sykes 1-10 0-0 2, Nelson-Ododa 3-3 1-2 7, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 5-11 5-8 15. Totals 24-59 16-21 66.
LAS VEGAS (84)
Hamby 1-7 0-0 2, Young 4-12 2-2 11, Wilson 8-19 6-7 24, Gray 4-10 1-2 10, Plum 9-14 7-8 29, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 29-70 16-19 84.
|Los Angeles
|22
|17
|14
|13
|—
|66
|Las Vegas
|21
|18
|18
|27
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 2-12 (Canada 1-3, Samuelson 1-5, Carter 0-1, Sykes 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-2), Las Vegas 10-27 (Plum 4-8, Williams 2-4, Wilson 2-5, Young 1-2, Gray 1-5, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 32 (Canada 7), Las Vegas 38 (Young 9). Assists_Los Angeles 12 (Canada, Samuelson 3), Las Vegas 20 (Young 6). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 19, Las Vegas 19. A_7,522 (12,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.