|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mabrey
|32:17
|7-16
|0-0
|2-4
|7
|3
|14
|Thornton
|33:56
|4-9
|1-1
|1-6
|3
|3
|11
|Alarie
|22:10
|1-2
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|4
|A.Gray
|33:06
|7-10
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|15
|Ogunbowale
|33:44
|9-21
|1-1
|1-8
|1
|3
|23
|Collier
|13:00
|0-5
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|0
|0
|Harris
|12:32
|0-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Kuier
|10:54
|2-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|4
|Dungee
|8:21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|31-74
|6-7
|12-40
|18
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .419, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Thornton 2-3, A.Gray 1-3, Harris 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Dungee 0-2, Mabrey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuier 3, A.Gray).
Turnovers: 14 (Mabrey 4, A.Gray 3, Ogunbowale 3, Harris 2, Kuier 2).
Steals: 6 (Alarie 3, Mabrey, Ogunbowale, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Gray
|25:56
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|8
|Wilson
|39:00
|8-18
|5-6
|1-12
|1
|1
|21
|Stokes
|30:56
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|30:04
|5-12
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|2
|16
|Young
|28:07
|4-11
|0-2
|2-6
|3
|1
|8
|Plum
|28:05
|9-12
|7-7
|0-3
|5
|2
|30
|Hamby
|17:52
|1-3
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|31-65
|16-21
|5-33
|16
|8
|85
Percentages: FG .477, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Plum 5-7, Williams 2-7, C.Gray 0-2, Young 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamby, Stokes, Williams, Wilson).
Turnovers: 9 (C.Gray 4, Wilson 3, Plum, Young).
Steals: 11 (Young 4, C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Wilson 2, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Dallas
|29
|16
|12
|18
|—
|75
|Las Vegas
|19
|17
|25
|24
|—
|85
A_0 (12,000). T_1:44.