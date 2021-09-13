FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mabrey32:177-160-02-47314
Thornton33:564-91-11-63311
Alarie22:101-22-22-3324
A.Gray33:067-100-12-31315
Ogunbowale33:449-211-11-81323
Collier13:000-50-02-8200
Harris12:320-32-21-2112
Kuier10:542-30-00-5004
Dungee8:211-50-01-1032
Totals200:0031-746-712-40181875

Percentages: FG .419, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Thornton 2-3, A.Gray 1-3, Harris 0-1, Kuier 0-1, Dungee 0-2, Mabrey 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuier 3, A.Gray).

Turnovers: 14 (Mabrey 4, A.Gray 3, Ogunbowale 3, Harris 2, Kuier 2).

Steals: 6 (Alarie 3, Mabrey, Ogunbowale, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
C.Gray25:564-80-00-2318
Wilson39:008-185-61-121121
Stokes30:560-10-01-6000
Williams30:045-124-41-12216
Young28:074-110-22-6318
Plum28:059-127-70-35230
Hamby17:521-30-20-3212
Totals200:0031-6516-215-3316885

Percentages: FG .477, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Plum 5-7, Williams 2-7, C.Gray 0-2, Young 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamby, Stokes, Williams, Wilson).

Turnovers: 9 (C.Gray 4, Wilson 3, Plum, Young).

Steals: 11 (Young 4, C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Wilson 2, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dallas2916121875
Las Vegas1917252485

A_0 (12,000). T_1:44.

