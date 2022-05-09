FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart31:208-192-21-82221
G.Williams21:110-70-00-4420
Magbegor24:414-120-03-5138
Bird29:551-50-00-1713
Loyd28:116-144-40-10119
Lavender17:072-70-22-4144
January17:021-20-00-2223
Talbot13:171-40-00-3033
Prince10:243-43-30-10011
R.Gray6:521-20-01-1012
Totals200:0027-769-117-30171974

Percentages: FG .355, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Stewart 3-7, Loyd 3-8, Prince 2-3, January 1-1, Bird 1-4, Talbot 1-4, G.Williams 0-2, Magbegor 0-2, Lavender 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Magbegor 4, G.Williams, Loyd, Prince, Stewart).

Turnovers: 10 (Bird 4, G.Williams, January, Lavender, Magbegor, Stewart, Talbot).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Bird, G.Williams, Magbegor, Prince).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby37:505-120-04-192310
Young38:446-105-61-33319
Wilson35:068-143-52-152220
C.Gray24:015-121-10-34212
Plum34:035-146-60-37518
Colson10:381-32-20-0015
Sheppard8:160-00-00-0030
Plaisance8:010-11-20-2021
Bell3:210-10-00-0000
Totals200:0030-6718-227-45182185

Percentages: FG .448, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Young 2-3, Plum 2-5, Wilson 1-1, C.Gray 1-3, Colson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Plaisance 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Wilson 5, Plaisance 3, C.Gray 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Plum 5, C.Gray 2, Hamby 2, Sheppard 2, Young 2, Bell, Plaisance, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (Plum 3, Hamby, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle1815261574
Las Vegas2613192785

A_6,212 (12,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you