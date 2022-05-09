|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|31:20
|8-19
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|2
|21
|G.Williams
|21:11
|0-7
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|0
|Magbegor
|24:41
|4-12
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|8
|Bird
|29:55
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|1
|3
|Loyd
|28:11
|6-14
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|19
|Lavender
|17:07
|2-7
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|4
|January
|17:02
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Talbot
|13:17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Prince
|10:24
|3-4
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|11
|R.Gray
|6:52
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|27-76
|9-11
|7-30
|17
|19
|74
Percentages: FG .355, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Stewart 3-7, Loyd 3-8, Prince 2-3, January 1-1, Bird 1-4, Talbot 1-4, G.Williams 0-2, Magbegor 0-2, Lavender 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Magbegor 4, G.Williams, Loyd, Prince, Stewart).
Turnovers: 10 (Bird 4, G.Williams, January, Lavender, Magbegor, Stewart, Talbot).
Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Bird, G.Williams, Magbegor, Prince).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|37:50
|5-12
|0-0
|4-19
|2
|3
|10
|Young
|38:44
|6-10
|5-6
|1-3
|3
|3
|19
|Wilson
|35:06
|8-14
|3-5
|2-15
|2
|2
|20
|C.Gray
|24:01
|5-12
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|2
|12
|Plum
|34:03
|5-14
|6-6
|0-3
|7
|5
|18
|Colson
|10:38
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Sheppard
|8:16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Plaisance
|8:01
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Bell
|3:21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-67
|18-22
|7-45
|18
|21
|85
Percentages: FG .448, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Young 2-3, Plum 2-5, Wilson 1-1, C.Gray 1-3, Colson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Plaisance 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Wilson 5, Plaisance 3, C.Gray 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Plum 5, C.Gray 2, Hamby 2, Sheppard 2, Young 2, Bell, Plaisance, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (Plum 3, Hamby, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|18
|15
|26
|15
|—
|74
|Las Vegas
|26
|13
|19
|27
|—
|85
A_6,212 (12,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.