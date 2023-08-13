ATLANTA (65)
A.Gray 5-11 8-8 19, Coffey 3-7 2-4 10, Ch.Parker 6-13 1-2 13, Howard 4-14 3-3 12, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Billings 1-2 0-0 2, Hillmon 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 2-5 1-2 5, McDonald 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 23-62 15-19 65.
LAS VEGAS (86)
Young 6-13 4-5 17, Stokes 2-6 0-0 5, Wilson 9-22 3-5 21, C.Gray 5-12 3-3 13, Plum 4-13 3-3 13, George 4-8 0-1 11, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 2-2 4, Colson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-77 15-19 86.
|Atlanta
|19
|11
|20
|15
|—
|65
|Las Vegas
|20
|16
|22
|28
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-16 (Coffey 2-3, A.Gray 1-1, Howard 1-5, Ch.Parker 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Durr 0-2, McDonald 0-3), Las Vegas 7-23 (George 3-5, Plum 2-6, Stokes 1-3, Young 1-4, Bell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, C.Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 43 (Coffey 10), Las Vegas 38 (Stokes 12). Assists_Atlanta 13 (Ch.Parker, Howard 4), Las Vegas 16 (C.Gray 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Las Vegas 19. A_8,564 (12,000)
