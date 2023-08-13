|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coffey
|27:05
|3-7
|2-4
|1-10
|0
|4
|10
|A.Gray
|33:05
|5-11
|8-8
|2-3
|0
|3
|19
|Ch.Parker
|30:38
|6-13
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|3
|13
|Howard
|31:36
|4-14
|3-3
|0-5
|4
|1
|12
|Robinson
|18:05
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|McDonald
|21:55
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Billings
|12:38
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Durr
|9:35
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Rupert
|7:24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Hillmon
|4:01
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|3:58
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|23-62
|15-19
|5-43
|13
|19
|65
Percentages: FG .371, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Coffey 2-3, A.Gray 1-1, Howard 1-5, Ch.Parker 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Durr 0-2, McDonald 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker).
Turnovers: 16 (Coffey 5, Durr 4, McDonald 2, A.Gray, Billings, Hillmon, Howard, Rupert).
Steals: 3 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker, Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Young
|34:27
|6-13
|4-5
|2-6
|3
|4
|17
|Stokes
|26:43
|2-6
|0-0
|1-12
|0
|2
|5
|Wilson
|31:05
|9-22
|3-5
|4-9
|3
|3
|21
|C.Gray
|31:16
|5-12
|3-3
|0-3
|6
|5
|13
|Plum
|35:14
|4-13
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|2
|13
|George
|20:56
|4-8
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Bell
|17:47
|1-2
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|Coates
|1:16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|1:16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|32-77
|15-19
|8-38
|16
|19
|86
Percentages: FG .416, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (George 3-5, Plum 2-6, Stokes 1-3, Young 1-4, Bell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, C.Gray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Wilson 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Wilson 4, Plum 3, C.Gray, Stokes).
Steals: 13 (Wilson 5, C.Gray 2, Plum 2, Stokes 2, Young 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|19
|11
|20
|15
|—
|65
|Las Vegas
|20
|16
|22
|28
|—
|86
A_8,564 (12,000). T_1:55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.