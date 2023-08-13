FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coffey27:053-72-41-100410
A.Gray33:055-118-82-30319
Ch.Parker30:386-131-21-64313
Howard31:364-143-30-54112
Robinson18:050-10-00-3310
McDonald21:551-60-00-3232
Billings12:381-20-01-4012
Durr9:352-51-20-2015
Rupert7:240-10-00-4010
Hillmon4:011-10-00-1012
Jones3:580-10-00-2000
Totals200:0023-6215-195-43131965

Percentages: FG .371, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Coffey 2-3, A.Gray 1-1, Howard 1-5, Ch.Parker 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Durr 0-2, McDonald 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker).

Turnovers: 16 (Coffey 5, Durr 4, McDonald 2, A.Gray, Billings, Hillmon, Howard, Rupert).

Steals: 3 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker, Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Young34:276-134-52-63417
Stokes26:432-60-01-12025
Wilson31:059-223-54-93321
C.Gray31:165-123-30-36513
Plum35:144-133-31-43213
George20:564-80-10-11111
Bell17:471-22-20-3014
Coates1:160-00-00-0000
Colson1:161-10-00-0012
Totals200:0032-7715-198-38161986

Percentages: FG .416, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (George 3-5, Plum 2-6, Stokes 1-3, Young 1-4, Bell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, C.Gray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (C.Gray 2, Stokes 2, Wilson 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Wilson 4, Plum 3, C.Gray, Stokes).

Steals: 13 (Wilson 5, C.Gray 2, Plum 2, Stokes 2, Young 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta1911201565
Las Vegas2016222886

A_8,564 (12,000). T_1:55.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you