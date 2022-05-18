PHOENIX (74)
DeShields 4-11 2-2 11, Turner 3-3 1-2 7, Charles 8-16 0-0 17, Diggins-Smith 3-9 3-3 10, Taurasi 1-6 5-5 8, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 2-4 0-0 6, Cunningham 0-3 2-2 2, Peddy 5-8 1-1 13. Totals 26-60 14-15 74.
LAS VEGAS (86)
Hamby 5-8 2-2 13, Young 7-13 2-3 19, Wilson 4-8 8-11 16, Gray 5-12 3-3 14, Plum 7-16 2-2 20, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-5 4. Totals 29-62 19-26 86.
|Phoenix
|29
|14
|12
|19
|—
|74
|Las Vegas
|21
|18
|30
|17
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-25 (Gustafson 2-3, Peddy 2-4, Charles 1-3, DeShields 1-3, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Taurasi 1-6, Cunningham 0-2), Las Vegas 9-23 (Plum 4-8, Young 3-5, Gray 1-3, Hamby 1-3, Wilson 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 31 (Charles 9), Las Vegas 29 (Wilson 10). Assists_Phoenix 19 (Diggins-Smith 6), Las Vegas 19 (Gray 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Las Vegas 20. A_2,536 (12,000)
