CHICAGO (59)
Copper 5-14 4-6 15, Smith 3-7 2-2 8, E.Williams 2-6 0-0 4, C.Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Mabrey 3-10 0-0 7, Bertsch 0-2 0-0 0, Hebard 1-3 0-0 2, Koné 1-1 0-0 2, Parks 2-6 0-0 5, Soule 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 24-72 6-8 59.
LAS VEGAS (87)
Wilson 6-12 2-3 14, Young 5-14 5-5 18, Stokes 0-1 2-2 2, Gray 7-15 6-6 20, Plum 7-17 0-0 16, Clark 5-8 1-1 13, George 0-1 0-0 0, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Colson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 16-17 87.
|Chicago
|15
|21
|10
|13
|—
|59
|Las Vegas
|27
|26
|17
|17
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-22 (Copper 1-3, Parks 1-3, C.Williams 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Evans 1-5, Bertsch 0-1, Smith 0-2), Las Vegas 7-22 (Young 3-5, Clark 2-3, Plum 2-7, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 43 (C.Williams 11), Las Vegas 39 (Stokes 15). Assists_Chicago 14 (C.Williams 6), Las Vegas 20 (Gray 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 17, Las Vegas 8. A_12,927 (12,000)
