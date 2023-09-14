FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper31:335-144-61-50415
Smith21:093-72-21-7048
E.Williams29:212-60-03-10114
Mabrey31:283-100-00-3347
C.Williams31:434-110-02-11609
Evans19:393-120-01-1417
Parks16:582-60-00-4025
Hebard10:391-30-01-2012
Bertsch4:360-20-00-0000
Koné1:271-10-00-0002
Soule1:270-00-00-0000
Totals200:0024-726-89-43141759

Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Copper 1-3, Parks 1-3, C.Williams 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Evans 1-5, Bertsch 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 3, Mabrey 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Mabrey 4, Copper 3, C.Williams 2, Smith 2, E.Williams, Parks).

Steals: 4 (Hebard 2, C.Williams, Evans).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson27:426-122-32-81114
Young28:535-145-50-16218
Stokes23:400-12-21-15012
Gray31:547-156-60-47120
Plum33:197-170-00-12016
Clark23:405-81-11-42313
Bell16:331-40-01-3102
Colson7:230-10-00-1100
Coates3:281-10-00-2002
George3:280-10-00-0000
Totals200:0032-7416-175-3920887

Percentages: FG .432, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Young 3-5, Clark 2-3, Plum 2-7, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, Gray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 4, Gray 2, Bell).

Turnovers: 7 (Colson 2, Clark, Gray, Plum, Stokes, Young).

Steals: 10 (Young 3, Bell 2, Gray 2, Clark, Coates, Stokes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago1521101359
Las Vegas2726171787

A_12,927 (12,000). T_1:54.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you