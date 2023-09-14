|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|31:33
|5-14
|4-6
|1-5
|0
|4
|15
|Smith
|21:09
|3-7
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|8
|E.Williams
|29:21
|2-6
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|1
|4
|Mabrey
|31:28
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|7
|C.Williams
|31:43
|4-11
|0-0
|2-11
|6
|0
|9
|Evans
|19:39
|3-12
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|1
|7
|Parks
|16:58
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Hebard
|10:39
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Bertsch
|4:36
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Koné
|1:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Soule
|1:27
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|24-72
|6-8
|9-43
|14
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .333, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Copper 1-3, Parks 1-3, C.Williams 1-4, Mabrey 1-4, Evans 1-5, Bertsch 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Williams 3, Mabrey 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Mabrey 4, Copper 3, C.Williams 2, Smith 2, E.Williams, Parks).
Steals: 4 (Hebard 2, C.Williams, Evans).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|27:42
|6-12
|2-3
|2-8
|1
|1
|14
|Young
|28:53
|5-14
|5-5
|0-1
|6
|2
|18
|Stokes
|23:40
|0-1
|2-2
|1-15
|0
|1
|2
|Gray
|31:54
|7-15
|6-6
|0-4
|7
|1
|20
|Plum
|33:19
|7-17
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|16
|Clark
|23:40
|5-8
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|3
|13
|Bell
|16:33
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Colson
|7:23
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Coates
|3:28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|George
|3:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-74
|16-17
|5-39
|20
|8
|87
Percentages: FG .432, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Young 3-5, Clark 2-3, Plum 2-7, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-2, Gray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 4, Gray 2, Bell).
Turnovers: 7 (Colson 2, Clark, Gray, Plum, Stokes, Young).
Steals: 10 (Young 3, Bell 2, Gray 2, Clark, Coates, Stokes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|15
|21
|10
|13
|—
|59
|Las Vegas
|27
|26
|17
|17
|—
|87
A_12,927 (12,000). T_1:54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.