NEW YORK (75)
Laney 7-11 0-0 17, Stewart 3-15 6-7 13, Jones 3-5 1-2 8, Ionescu 7-16 2-2 22, Vandersloot 2-8 0-0 5, Sabally 0-0 1-2 1, Thornton 0-2 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Dolson 1-3 0-0 3, Johannès 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 25-64 10-13 75.
LAS VEGAS (88)
Wilson 7-13 7-8 21, Young 3-6 8-8 16, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 10-22 0-0 22, Plum 7-14 0-0 18, Clark 2-7 0-0 5, George 1-3 0-0 2, Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 2-6 0-0 4, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 15-16 88.
|New York
|21
|19
|24
|11
|—
|75
|Las Vegas
|25
|28
|15
|20
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_New York 15-39 (Ionescu 6-12, Laney 3-6, Johannès 2-4, Dolson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Vandersloot 1-5, Stewart 1-7, Thornton 0-2), Las Vegas 9-25 (Plum 4-7, Young 2-3, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-6, Bell 0-2, George 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 28 (Jones 8), Las Vegas 35 (Gray 11). Assists_New York 23 (Vandersloot 7), Las Vegas 21 (Gray 11). Total Fouls_New York 13, Las Vegas 20. A_9,230 (12,000)
