FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney31:507-110-00-24417
Stewart37:283-156-71-74013
Jones24:163-51-21-8338
Ionescu31:287-162-22-42222
Vandersloot33:192-80-00-4705
Johannès13:472-40-00-1106
Thornton13:330-20-00-1030
Dolson10:281-30-00-1203
Sabally2:240-01-20-0011
Willoughby1:260-00-00-0000
Totals200:0025-6410-134-28231375

Percentages: FG .391, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Ionescu 6-12, Laney 3-6, Johannès 2-4, Dolson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Vandersloot 1-5, Stewart 1-7, Thornton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, Jones 2, Thornton).

Turnovers: 15 (Vandersloot 5, Jones 4, Ionescu 2, Stewart 2, Laney, Thornton).

Steals: 2 (Jones, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson32:317-137-82-81321
Young31:153-68-80-34416
Stokes19:030-10-00-2110
Gray37:2310-220-01-1111222
Plum33:187-140-00-12418
Clark22:512-70-01-4125
Bell16:192-60-03-4124
George4:421-30-00-0012
Coates1:190-00-00-2010
Colson1:190-00-00-0000
Totals200:0032-7215-167-35212088

Percentages: FG .444, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Plum 4-7, Young 2-3, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-6, Bell 0-2, George 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stokes).

Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Plum 3, Bell, Young).

Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Bell 2, Clark 2, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York2119241175
Las Vegas2528152088

A_9,230 (12,000).

