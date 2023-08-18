|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|31:50
|7-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|4
|17
|Stewart
|37:28
|3-15
|6-7
|1-7
|4
|0
|13
|Jones
|24:16
|3-5
|1-2
|1-8
|3
|3
|8
|Ionescu
|31:28
|7-16
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|22
|Vandersloot
|33:19
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|0
|5
|Johannès
|13:47
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Thornton
|13:33
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Dolson
|10:28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Sabally
|2:24
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Willoughby
|1:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|25-64
|10-13
|4-28
|23
|13
|75
Percentages: FG .391, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Ionescu 6-12, Laney 3-6, Johannès 2-4, Dolson 1-1, Jones 1-2, Vandersloot 1-5, Stewart 1-7, Thornton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Stewart 4, Jones 2, Thornton).
Turnovers: 15 (Vandersloot 5, Jones 4, Ionescu 2, Stewart 2, Laney, Thornton).
Steals: 2 (Jones, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|32:31
|7-13
|7-8
|2-8
|1
|3
|21
|Young
|31:15
|3-6
|8-8
|0-3
|4
|4
|16
|Stokes
|19:03
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Gray
|37:23
|10-22
|0-0
|1-11
|11
|2
|22
|Plum
|33:18
|7-14
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|18
|Clark
|22:51
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Bell
|16:19
|2-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|4
|George
|4:42
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Coates
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Colson
|1:19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-72
|15-16
|7-35
|21
|20
|88
Percentages: FG .444, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Plum 4-7, Young 2-3, Gray 2-5, Clark 1-6, Bell 0-2, George 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stokes).
Turnovers: 8 (Gray 3, Plum 3, Bell, Young).
Steals: 9 (Gray 3, Bell 2, Clark 2, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|21
|19
|24
|11
|—
|75
|Las Vegas
|25
|28
|15
|20
|—
|88
A_9,230 (12,000).
