|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|31:18
|11-18
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|5
|28
|Meesseman
|28:42
|6-10
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|14
|Parker
|33:35
|6-12
|3-5
|0-12
|6
|1
|15
|Quigley
|22:27
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|4
|Vandersloot
|27:32
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|3
|6
|Gardner
|25:47
|2-8
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|5
|Stevens
|16:51
|1-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Allemand
|8:38
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Evans
|4:15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hebard
|0:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-65
|15-19
|6-35
|23
|19
|78
Percentages: FG .462, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Stevens 1-1, Gardner 1-3, Copper 1-4, Allemand 0-1, Meesseman 0-2, Parker 0-5, Quigley 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).
Turnovers: 17 (Vandersloot 6, Gardner 4, Parker 4, Meesseman 2, Copper).
Steals: 6 (Allemand, Gardner, Meesseman, Parker, Stevens, Vandersloot).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|33:18
|4-12
|4-6
|0-6
|2
|0
|12
|Young
|35:28
|8-19
|5-5
|3-5
|2
|5
|22
|Stokes
|28:41
|3-4
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|4
|9
|Gray
|28:27
|2-9
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|Plum
|35:51
|8-13
|5-5
|0-1
|5
|2
|25
|Williams
|19:22
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|12
|Rupert
|17:04
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|4
|3
|Bell
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Colson
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Plaisance
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheppard
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-67
|18-20
|5-29
|17
|17
|89
Percentages: FG .463, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Plum 4-5, Williams 2-4, Rupert 1-1, Stokes 1-1, Young 1-5, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Gray, Young).
Turnovers: 9 (Stokes 3, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Gray, Young).
Steals: 11 (Wilson 4, Gray 2, Williams 2, Plum, Rupert, Stokes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|16
|17
|28
|17
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|27
|20
|24
|18
|—
|89
A_6,055 (12,000).
