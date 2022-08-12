FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Copper31:1811-185-60-43528
Meesseman28:426-102-22-71314
Parker33:356-123-50-126115
Quigley22:271-72-20-2324
Vandersloot27:323-50-01-3636
Gardner25:472-80-03-5135
Stevens16:511-43-40-1016
Allemand8:380-10-00-1310
Evans4:150-00-00-0000
Hebard0:500-00-00-0000
Totals200:0030-6515-196-35231978

Percentages: FG .462, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Stevens 1-1, Gardner 1-3, Copper 1-4, Allemand 0-1, Meesseman 0-2, Parker 0-5, Quigley 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).

Turnovers: 17 (Vandersloot 6, Gardner 4, Parker 4, Meesseman 2, Copper).

Steals: 6 (Allemand, Gardner, Meesseman, Parker, Stevens, Vandersloot).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson33:184-124-60-62012
Young35:288-195-53-52522
Stokes28:413-42-20-7149
Gray28:272-92-20-2326
Plum35:518-135-50-15225
Williams19:225-80-01-31012
Rupert17:041-20-01-5343
Bell0:260-00-00-0000
Colson0:260-00-00-0000
Plaisance0:260-00-00-0000
Sheppard0:260-00-00-0000
Totals200:0031-6718-205-29171789

Percentages: FG .463, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Plum 4-5, Williams 2-4, Rupert 1-1, Stokes 1-1, Young 1-5, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Gray, Young).

Turnovers: 9 (Stokes 3, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Gray, Young).

Steals: 11 (Wilson 4, Gray 2, Williams 2, Plum, Rupert, Stokes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago1617281778
Las Vegas2720241889

A_6,055 (12,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you