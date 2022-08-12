CHICAGO (78)
Copper 11-18 5-6 28, Meesseman 6-10 2-2 14, Parker 6-12 3-5 15, Quigley 1-7 2-2 4, Vandersloot 3-5 0-0 6, Hebard 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-4 3-4 6, Allemand 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 30-65 15-19 78.
LAS VEGAS (89)
Wilson 4-12 4-6 12, Young 8-19 5-5 22, Stokes 3-4 2-2 9, Gray 2-9 2-2 6, Plum 8-13 5-5 25, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, Rupert 1-2 0-0 3, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 31-67 18-20 89.
|Chicago
|16
|17
|28
|17
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|27
|20
|24
|18
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Chicago 3-21 (Stevens 1-1, Gardner 1-3, Copper 1-4, Allemand 0-1, Meesseman 0-2, Parker 0-5, Quigley 0-5), Las Vegas 9-21 (Plum 4-5, Williams 2-4, Rupert 1-1, Stokes 1-1, Young 1-5, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 12), Las Vegas 29 (Stokes 7). Assists_Chicago 23 (Parker, Vandersloot 6), Las Vegas 17 (Plum 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Las Vegas 17. A_6,055 (12,000)
