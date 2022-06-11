FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby28:228-101-10-80320
Plaisance27:532-31-20-3127
Wilson33:1013-238-82-111335
Gray29:104-102-20-47310
Plum36:336-144-40-38017
Stokes18:100-30-01-6110
Sheppard17:000-30-00-2110
Colson7:510-10-02-2000
Bell1:510-10-01-2000
Totals200:0033-6816-176-41191389

Percentages: FG .485, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Hamby 3-3, Plaisance 2-3, Wilson 1-4, Plum 1-7, Bell 0-1, Gray 0-2, Sheppard 0-2, Stokes 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wilson 4, Stokes 2, Plaisance).

Turnovers: 19 (Gray 5, Plum 5, Hamby 4, Colson 2, Sheppard, Stokes, Wilson).

Steals: 11 (Gray 3, Hamby 3, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Plaisance).

Technical Fouls: Plum, 5:58 fourth; coach Becky Hammon, 5:58 fourth.

FGFTReb
LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
N.Ogwumike32:405-134-43-90316
Samuelson20:184-64-40-31313
Cambage19:453-60-01-6226
Brown29:353-70-00-2408
Canada26:495-110-00-28210
Carter23:373-142-20-3019
Sykes19:411-51-20-0323
C.Ogwumike16:471-52-20-3034
Walker5:581-40-00-0023
Nelson-Ododa4:500-00-01-2020
Totals200:0026-7113-145-30182072

Percentages: FG .366, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (N.Ogwumike 2-4, Brown 2-5, Carter 1-2, Samuelson 1-2, Walker 1-3, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Canada 0-2, Sykes 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Cambage 3, Carter 2, C.Ogwumike, Canada, Sykes).

Turnovers: 13 (Sykes 4, Canada 2, Carter 2, Nelson-Ododa 2, C.Ogwumike, Cambage, N.Ogwumike).

Steals: 7 (N.Ogwumike 2, Samuelson 2, Brown, C.Ogwumike, Cambage).

Technical Fouls: Sparks, 1:50 third.

Las Vegas2527261189
Los Angeles1817191872

A_8,200 (18,997). T_1:49.

