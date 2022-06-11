LAS VEGAS (89)
Hamby 8-10 1-1 20, Plaisance 2-3 1-2 7, Wilson 13-23 8-8 35, Gray 4-10 2-2 10, Plum 6-14 4-4 17, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 16-17 89.
LOS ANGELES (72)
N.Ogwumike 5-13 4-4 16, Samuelson 4-6 4-4 13, Cambage 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Canada 5-11 0-0 10, Nelson-Ododa 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 0-0 3, C.Ogwumike 1-5 2-2 4, Carter 3-14 2-2 9, Sykes 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 26-71 13-14 72.
|Las Vegas
|25
|27
|26
|11
|—
|89
|Los Angeles
|18
|17
|19
|18
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-24 (Hamby 3-3, Plaisance 2-3, Wilson 1-4, Plum 1-7, Bell 0-1, Gray 0-2, Sheppard 0-2, Stokes 0-2), Los Angeles 7-22 (N.Ogwumike 2-4, Brown 2-5, Carter 1-2, Samuelson 1-2, Walker 1-3, C.Ogwumike 0-1, Canada 0-2, Sykes 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 41 (Wilson 11), Los Angeles 30 (N.Ogwumike 9). Assists_Las Vegas 19 (Plum 8), Los Angeles 18 (Canada 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Los Angeles 20. A_8,200 (18,997)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.