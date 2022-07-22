INDIANA (77)
Smith 9-15 1-7 24, Vivians 6-8 0-0 14, Egbo 3-6 1-2 7, K.Mitchell 3-10 2-3 10, Robinson 3-8 0-0 6, Cannon 1-3 2-2 4, Engstler 0-4 0-0 0, Henderson 0-2 0-0 0, Hull 1-3 4-4 6, T.Mitchell 2-8 2-2 6. Totals 28-67 12-20 77.
LAS VEGAS (90)
Hamby 4-6 2-6 10, Young 6-9 3-4 16, Wilson 10-19 1-1 23, Gray 6-12 2-2 14, Plum 4-10 0-0 9, Plaisance 2-6 0-0 6, Rupert 2-4 0-0 5, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 37-77 8-13 90.
|Indiana
|19
|13
|20
|25
|—
|77
|Las Vegas
|25
|27
|24
|14
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Indiana 9-26 (Smith 5-7, Vivians 2-4, K.Mitchell 2-5, Cannon 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Hull 0-1, Henderson 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Las Vegas 8-26 (Wilson 2-2, Plaisance 2-4, Rupert 1-3, Young 1-3, Plum 1-4, Williams 1-6, Gray 0-2, Sheppard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Egbo 8), Las Vegas 43 (Hamby 9). Assists_Indiana 22 (K.Mitchell 7), Las Vegas 23 (Gray 12). Total Fouls_Indiana 11, Las Vegas 15. A_5,737 (12,000)
