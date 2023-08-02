ATLANTA (72)
Coffey 5-7 3-4 14, Howard 3-10 0-0 6, Ch.Parker 9-13 1-1 19, A.Gray 3-11 2-2 8, Robinson 3-6 0-1 7, Amihere 1-4 1-3 3, Billings 0-1 1-2 1, Hillmon 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 2-2 5, Rupert 1-3 0-0 2, Durr 2-2 0-0 5, McDonald 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 10-15 72.
LAS VEGAS (93)
Wilson 6-12 8-9 20, Young 10-21 0-0 24, Stokes 1-2 1-2 3, C.Gray 4-7 1-1 10, Plum 5-9 2-3 14, Clark 2-2 0-0 5, George 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 5-9 2-2 15, Colson 1-2 0-0 2, Joens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 14-17 93.
|Atlanta
|22
|21
|16
|13
|—
|72
|Las Vegas
|25
|29
|15
|24
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-20 (Durr 1-1, Jones 1-1, Coffey 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Ch.Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-2, Rupert 0-2, Howard 0-3, A.Gray 0-4), Las Vegas 11-23 (Young 4-9, Bell 3-6, Plum 2-3, Clark 1-1, C.Gray 1-2, George 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 28 (Howard 6), Las Vegas 35 (Wilson 11). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Howard 6), Las Vegas 17 (C.Gray 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Las Vegas 20. A_8,366 (12,000)
