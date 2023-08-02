FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coffey14:565-73-40-21314
Howard33:383-100-00-6626
Ch.Parker27:489-131-12-53419
A.Gray31:263-112-21-2248
Robinson18:033-60-11-1317
McDonald19:130-50-01-2320
Hillmon16:481-30-00-4002
Billings8:490-11-20-2101
Jones8:441-22-20-1105
Durr8:272-20-00-1005
Rupert7:421-30-00-1102
Amihere4:261-41-31-1003
Totals200:0029-6710-156-28211672

Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Durr 1-1, Jones 1-1, Coffey 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Ch.Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-2, Rupert 0-2, Howard 0-3, A.Gray 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Coffey 2, Billings, Ch.Parker, Howard).

Turnovers: 15 (Ch.Parker 3, Coffey 3, Howard 2, Jones 2, McDonald 2, A.Gray, Robinson, Rupert).

Steals: 5 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker, Howard, Robinson, Rupert).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson25:596-128-91-111120
Young28:0810-210-00-11324
Stokes23:511-21-21-9013
C.Gray28:304-71-10-27310
Plum33:075-92-30-15314
Clark25:432-20-00-4235
Bell18:145-92-20-30215
George9:200-10-01-3040
Colson3:341-20-00-1102
Joens3:340-00-00-0000
Totals200:0034-6514-173-35172093

Percentages: FG .523, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Young 4-9, Bell 3-6, Plum 2-3, Clark 1-1, C.Gray 1-2, George 0-1, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Stokes 3, C.Gray, Wilson).

Turnovers: 13 (C.Gray 3, Plum 3, Clark 2, George 2, Young 2, Wilson).

Steals: 12 (Young 4, Stokes 3, C.Gray 2, Wilson 2, Colson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta2221161372
Las Vegas2529152493

A_8,366 (12,000). T_1:53.

