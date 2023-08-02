|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coffey
|14:56
|5-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|14
|Howard
|33:38
|3-10
|0-0
|0-6
|6
|2
|6
|Ch.Parker
|27:48
|9-13
|1-1
|2-5
|3
|4
|19
|A.Gray
|31:26
|3-11
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|8
|Robinson
|18:03
|3-6
|0-1
|1-1
|3
|1
|7
|McDonald
|19:13
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Hillmon
|16:48
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|2
|Billings
|8:49
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|Jones
|8:44
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Durr
|8:27
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Rupert
|7:42
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Amihere
|4:26
|1-4
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|29-67
|10-15
|6-28
|21
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Durr 1-1, Jones 1-1, Coffey 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Ch.Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-2, Rupert 0-2, Howard 0-3, A.Gray 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Coffey 2, Billings, Ch.Parker, Howard).
Turnovers: 15 (Ch.Parker 3, Coffey 3, Howard 2, Jones 2, McDonald 2, A.Gray, Robinson, Rupert).
Steals: 5 (A.Gray, Ch.Parker, Howard, Robinson, Rupert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|25:59
|6-12
|8-9
|1-11
|1
|1
|20
|Young
|28:08
|10-21
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|24
|Stokes
|23:51
|1-2
|1-2
|1-9
|0
|1
|3
|C.Gray
|28:30
|4-7
|1-1
|0-2
|7
|3
|10
|Plum
|33:07
|5-9
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|3
|14
|Clark
|25:43
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|5
|Bell
|18:14
|5-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|15
|George
|9:20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Colson
|3:34
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Joens
|3:34
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|34-65
|14-17
|3-35
|17
|20
|93
Percentages: FG .523, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Young 4-9, Bell 3-6, Plum 2-3, Clark 1-1, C.Gray 1-2, George 0-1, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Stokes 3, C.Gray, Wilson).
Turnovers: 13 (C.Gray 3, Plum 3, Clark 2, George 2, Young 2, Wilson).
Steals: 12 (Young 4, Stokes 3, C.Gray 2, Wilson 2, Colson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|22
|21
|16
|13
|—
|72
|Las Vegas
|25
|29
|15
|24
|—
|93
A_8,366 (12,000). T_1:53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.