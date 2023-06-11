CHICAGO (80)
Copper 7-15 3-3 18, Smith 3-7 0-0 7, E.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, C.Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Mabrey 6-14 5-6 20, Koné 1-3 1-2 3, Parks 1-3 2-2 5, Soule 0-3 2-2 2, Evans 5-11 0-0 10. Totals 30-70 13-15 80.
LAS VEGAS (93)
Wilson 8-15 5-7 21, Young 4-9 5-5 14, Parker 5-6 0-0 10, Gray 8-9 0-0 19, Plum 7-13 1-1 16, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, George 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 3-3 0-0 6, Bell 1-4 0-0 3, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 11-13 93.
|Chicago
|15
|24
|21
|20
|—
|80
|Las Vegas
|24
|32
|24
|13
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-21 (Mabrey 3-5, C.Williams 1-2, Parks 1-2, Copper 1-4, Smith 1-4, Koné 0-1, Soule 0-1, Evans 0-2), Las Vegas 6-16 (Gray 3-3, Young 1-2, Bell 1-3, Plum 1-4, Clark 0-1, Parker 0-1, George 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 27 (Smith 8), Las Vegas 33 (Wilson 10). Assists_Chicago 19 (Evans 8), Las Vegas 21 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 13, Las Vegas 18. A_9,786 (12,000)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.