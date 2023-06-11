FGFTReb
CHICAGO
Copper31:327-153-32-63118
Smith29:223-70-03-8147
E.Williams25:414-60-02-5038
Mabrey29:406-145-61-32320
C.Williams27:573-80-01-4517
Evans25:515-110-00-08010
Soule13:110-32-20-0002
Koné8:441-31-21-1013
Parks8:021-32-20-0005
Totals200:0030-7013-1510-27191380

Percentages: FG .429, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Mabrey 3-5, C.Williams 1-2, Parks 1-2, Copper 1-4, Smith 1-4, Koné 0-1, Soule 0-1, Evans 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mabrey, Smith).

Turnovers: 13 (Copper 5, C.Williams 3, Mabrey 2, E.Williams, Evans, Smith).

Steals: 3 (Evans, Mabrey, Smith).

Technical Fouls: coach James Wade, 00:59 first.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson27:448-155-74-103121
Young27:334-95-50-32214
Parker23:145-60-01-67210
Gray27:458-90-00-32219
Plum28:107-131-10-13216
Stokes21:493-30-01-5236
Clark21:302-30-00-1234
Bell10:361-40-00-2013
George6:460-30-01-2010
Colson4:530-00-00-0010
Totals200:0038-6511-137-33211893

Percentages: FG .585, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gray 3-3, Young 1-2, Bell 1-3, Plum 1-4, Clark 0-1, Parker 0-1, George 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (George, Gray, Stokes).

Turnovers: 14 (Gray 4, Wilson 3, George 2, Plum 2, Bell, Clark, Parker).

Steals: 10 (Parker 5, Gray 2, Plum 2, Bell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chicago1524212080
Las Vegas2432241393

A_9,786 (12,000). T_1:52.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

