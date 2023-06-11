|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|31:32
|7-15
|3-3
|2-6
|3
|1
|18
|Smith
|29:22
|3-7
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|4
|7
|E.Williams
|25:41
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Mabrey
|29:40
|6-14
|5-6
|1-3
|2
|3
|20
|C.Williams
|27:57
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|1
|7
|Evans
|25:51
|5-11
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|0
|10
|Soule
|13:11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Koné
|8:44
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Parks
|8:02
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|30-70
|13-15
|10-27
|19
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .429, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Mabrey 3-5, C.Williams 1-2, Parks 1-2, Copper 1-4, Smith 1-4, Koné 0-1, Soule 0-1, Evans 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mabrey, Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Copper 5, C.Williams 3, Mabrey 2, E.Williams, Evans, Smith).
Steals: 3 (Evans, Mabrey, Smith).
Technical Fouls: coach James Wade, 00:59 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|27:44
|8-15
|5-7
|4-10
|3
|1
|21
|Young
|27:33
|4-9
|5-5
|0-3
|2
|2
|14
|Parker
|23:14
|5-6
|0-0
|1-6
|7
|2
|10
|Gray
|27:45
|8-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|19
|Plum
|28:10
|7-13
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|16
|Stokes
|21:49
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|6
|Clark
|21:30
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|4
|Bell
|10:36
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|George
|6:46
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Colson
|4:53
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|38-65
|11-13
|7-33
|21
|18
|93
Percentages: FG .585, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gray 3-3, Young 1-2, Bell 1-3, Plum 1-4, Clark 0-1, Parker 0-1, George 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (George, Gray, Stokes).
Turnovers: 14 (Gray 4, Wilson 3, George 2, Plum 2, Bell, Clark, Parker).
Steals: 10 (Parker 5, Gray 2, Plum 2, Bell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chicago
|15
|24
|21
|20
|—
|80
|Las Vegas
|24
|32
|24
|13
|—
|93
A_9,786 (12,000). T_1:52.
