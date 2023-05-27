|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOS ANGELES
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|27:47
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|4
|4
|Samuelson
|31:56
|5-8
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|4
|13
|N.Ogwumike
|19:23
|7-8
|1-1
|3-5
|0
|3
|16
|Brown
|24:37
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|0
|3
|Clouden
|35:31
|3-10
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|2
|8
|Cooke
|23:26
|3-14
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Holmes
|22:50
|2-7
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|0
|9
|Burrell
|14:30
|2-7
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|5
|Totals
|200:00
|25-68
|7-9
|6-33
|18
|15
|65
Percentages: FG .368, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Samuelson 3-4, Holmes 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-1, Clouden 1-3, Brown 1-5, Hamby 0-1, Cooke 0-2, Burrell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Burrell, Holmes, N.Ogwumike).
Turnovers: 19 (Clouden 6, Brown 3, Hamby 3, Holmes 3, Cooke 2, N.Ogwumike, Samuelson).
Steals: 2 (Burrell, N.Ogwumike).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|23:53
|10-13
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|3
|23
|Young
|25:53
|7-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|16
|Parker
|19:37
|2-6
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|7
|Gray
|20:59
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|1
|8
|Plum
|26:12
|7-17
|2-2
|0-0
|5
|1
|19
|Clark
|24:17
|2-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Stokes
|22:10
|1-4
|1-2
|4-9
|1
|1
|3
|Bell
|14:46
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|George
|12:13
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|4
|Colson
|10:00
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|37-80
|10-12
|9-38
|25
|16
|93
Percentages: FG .463, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Plum 3-9, Gray 2-4, Young 2-4, Parker 1-3, Clark 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Bell 2, Wilson 2, Clark, Colson, Parker, Stokes).
Turnovers: 9 (Bell 2, George 2, Gray 2, Colson, Parker, Young).
Steals: 16 (Parker 4, Wilson 3, Stokes 2, Young 2, Clark, Colson, George, Gray, Plum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Los Angeles
|13
|15
|23
|14
|—
|65
|Las Vegas
|31
|28
|20
|14
|—
|93
A_10,191 (12,000). T_1:52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.