LOS ANGELESMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby27:472-70-00-5344
Samuelson31:565-80-01-73413
N.Ogwumike19:237-81-13-50316
Brown24:371-70-00-1403
Clouden35:313-101-20-2528
Cooke23:263-141-10-3207
Holmes22:502-73-42-6009
Burrell14:302-71-10-4125
Totals200:0025-687-96-33181565

Percentages: FG .368, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Samuelson 3-4, Holmes 2-3, N.Ogwumike 1-1, Clouden 1-3, Brown 1-5, Hamby 0-1, Cooke 0-2, Burrell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burrell, Holmes, N.Ogwumike).

Turnovers: 19 (Clouden 6, Brown 3, Hamby 3, Holmes 3, Cooke 2, N.Ogwumike, Samuelson).

Steals: 2 (Burrell, N.Ogwumike).

Technical Fouls: None.

LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson23:5310-133-41-63323
Young25:537-110-00-33316
Parker19:372-62-21-7237
Gray20:593-80-01-3718
Plum26:127-172-20-05119
Clark24:172-82-21-3017
Stokes22:101-41-24-9113
Bell14:462-50-00-4114
George12:132-70-01-1114
Colson10:001-10-00-2212
Totals200:0037-8010-129-38251693

Percentages: FG .463, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Plum 3-9, Gray 2-4, Young 2-4, Parker 1-3, Clark 1-5, Wilson 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bell 2, Wilson 2, Clark, Colson, Parker, Stokes).

Turnovers: 9 (Bell 2, George 2, Gray 2, Colson, Parker, Young).

Steals: 16 (Parker 4, Wilson 3, Stokes 2, Young 2, Clark, Colson, George, Gray, Plum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Los Angeles1315231465
Las Vegas3128201493

A_10,191 (12,000). T_1:52.

