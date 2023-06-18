MINNESOTA (62)
Carleton 1-5 0-0 3, Collier 6-15 5-5 18, Juhász 2-6 0-0 4, McBride 3-7 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-10 2-2 8, Engstler 1-3 0-0 2, Milic 2-8 1-2 5, Allen 4-11 0-0 8, Banham 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 25-75 8-9 62.
LAS VEGAS (93)
Wilson 4-14 0-0 8, Young 7-12 8-8 24, Parker 4-9 2-3 11, Gray 7-11 0-0 17, Plum 8-11 1-1 21, Clark 2-5 1-1 5, George 0-3 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 1-2 3, Bell 2-6 0-0 4, Colson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 13-15 93.
|Minnesota
|22
|19
|7
|14
|—
|62
|Las Vegas
|26
|28
|20
|19
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-24 (Collier 1-2, Carleton 1-4, McBride 1-4, Banham 1-7, Allen 0-1, Engstler 0-1, Milic 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Juhász 0-3), Las Vegas 10-30 (Plum 4-7, Gray 3-5, Young 2-5, Parker 1-3, Colson 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bell 0-2, George 0-2, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 42 (Juhász 9), Las Vegas 39 (Wilson 14). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Carleton, Juhász 3), Las Vegas 18 (Gray, Parker 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Las Vegas 13. A_8,036 (12,000)
