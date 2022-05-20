|FG
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Powers
|34:19
|9-21
|4-4
|3-6
|6
|2
|25
|Shepard
|35:25
|5-7
|4-5
|2-14
|3
|1
|14
|Fowles
|35:20
|8-11
|4-4
|2-11
|0
|3
|20
|Jefferson
|32:56
|5-14
|3-3
|0-1
|7
|2
|14
|McBride
|21:05
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|0
|Westbrook
|12:30
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Carleton
|10:45
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Milic
|9:15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|4
|Banham
|8:25
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|31-68
|19-22
|8-36
|21
|21
|87
Percentages: FG .456, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Powers 3-7, Banham 1-2, Carleton 1-3, Jefferson 1-4, Milic 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, McBride 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Powers 2, Jefferson, Shepard, Westbrook).
Turnovers: 10 (Jefferson 3, Milic 2, Banham, Fowles, Powers, Shepard, Westbrook).
Steals: 5 (Jefferson 2, Banham, Shepard, Westbrook).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hamby
|27:53
|6-12
|2-6
|4-12
|0
|1
|14
|Young
|37:12
|8-12
|6-7
|1-2
|4
|4
|25
|Wilson
|31:16
|5-9
|6-6
|3-9
|4
|4
|17
|Gray
|34:26
|6-10
|3-4
|0-3
|7
|2
|17
|Plum
|36:44
|4-16
|5-6
|0-3
|5
|2
|14
|Plaisance
|12:07
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Sheppard
|11:38
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Stokes
|8:44
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|31-67
|22-29
|10-33
|22
|15
|93
Percentages: FG .463, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Young 3-5, Gray 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Plum 1-8, Hamby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 5, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Young).
Steals: 8 (Young 3, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby).
Technical Fouls: Aces, 8:13 fourth.
|Minnesota
|25
|18
|23
|21
|—
|87
|Las Vegas
|26
|28
|16
|23
|—
|93
T_1:54.
