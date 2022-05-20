FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Powers34:199-214-43-66225
Shepard35:255-74-52-143114
Fowles35:208-114-42-110320
Jefferson32:565-143-30-17214
McBride21:050-40-00-1340
Westbrook12:300-13-40-1123
Carleton10:451-31-20-0014
Milic9:152-40-01-1034
Banham8:251-30-00-1133
Totals200:0031-6819-228-36212187

Percentages: FG .456, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Powers 3-7, Banham 1-2, Carleton 1-3, Jefferson 1-4, Milic 0-1, Shepard 0-1, Westbrook 0-1, McBride 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Powers 2, Jefferson, Shepard, Westbrook).

Turnovers: 10 (Jefferson 3, Milic 2, Banham, Fowles, Powers, Shepard, Westbrook).

Steals: 5 (Jefferson 2, Banham, Shepard, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hamby27:536-122-64-120114
Young37:128-126-71-24425
Wilson31:165-96-63-94417
Gray34:266-103-40-37217
Plum36:444-165-60-35214
Plaisance12:071-40-01-2003
Sheppard11:381-40-00-0123
Stokes8:440-00-01-2100
Totals200:0031-6722-2910-33221593

Percentages: FG .463, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Young 3-5, Gray 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Plaisance 1-4, Plum 1-8, Hamby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).

Turnovers: 10 (Gray 5, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Young).

Steals: 8 (Young 3, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Hamby).

Technical Fouls: Aces, 8:13 fourth.

Minnesota2518232187
Las Vegas2628162393

T_1:54.

