FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collier34:068-174-42-100321
Miller21:044-106-70-11214
Shepard33:371-42-25-15734
Allen14:230-20-20-1210
Mitchell34:216-122-20-54316
Banham25:374-110-00-20212
Milic14:302-50-01-2124
Carleton12:571-40-00-3012
Powers8:120-60-00-1110
Juhász1:130-00-00-0000
Totals200:0026-7114-178-40161873

Percentages: FG .366, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Banham 4-7, Mitchell 2-3, Collier 1-5, Milic 0-1, Miller 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier, Miller).

Turnovers: 13 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, Collier 2, Banham, Carleton, Milic, Powers, Shepard).

Steals: 4 (Collier 2, Miller, Powers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson30:216-109-102-52121
Young33:407-135-50-64123
Parker22:461-90-01-8013
Gray31:557-102-20-510319
Plum31:295-160-00-15411
Clark20:264-80-01-31311
Stokes16:290-00-00-5230
Bell8:101-40-00-2123
Colson2:220-00-00-0010
George2:221-20-00-1013
Totals200:0032-7216-174-36252094

Percentages: FG .444, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Young 4-8, Gray 3-4, Clark 3-7, George 1-1, Bell 1-4, Parker 1-5, Plum 1-9, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stokes 4, Wilson 2, Parker).

Turnovers: 10 (Gray 2, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Young 2, Parker, Stokes).

Steals: 9 (Gray 2, Parker 2, Plum 2, Young 2, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota1721152073
Las Vegas2426232194

A_7,970 (12,000).

