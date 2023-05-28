|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collier
|34:06
|8-17
|4-4
|2-10
|0
|3
|21
|Miller
|21:04
|4-10
|6-7
|0-1
|1
|2
|14
|Shepard
|33:37
|1-4
|2-2
|5-15
|7
|3
|4
|Allen
|14:23
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Mitchell
|34:21
|6-12
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|3
|16
|Banham
|25:37
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Milic
|14:30
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Carleton
|12:57
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Powers
|8:12
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Juhász
|1:13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|26-71
|14-17
|8-40
|16
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .366, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Banham 4-7, Mitchell 2-3, Collier 1-5, Milic 0-1, Miller 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier, Miller).
Turnovers: 13 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, Collier 2, Banham, Carleton, Milic, Powers, Shepard).
Steals: 4 (Collier 2, Miller, Powers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|30:21
|6-10
|9-10
|2-5
|2
|1
|21
|Young
|33:40
|7-13
|5-5
|0-6
|4
|1
|23
|Parker
|22:46
|1-9
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|1
|3
|Gray
|31:55
|7-10
|2-2
|0-5
|10
|3
|19
|Plum
|31:29
|5-16
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|4
|11
|Clark
|20:26
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Stokes
|16:29
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|0
|Bell
|8:10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Colson
|2:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|George
|2:22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200:00
|32-72
|16-17
|4-36
|25
|20
|94
Percentages: FG .444, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Young 4-8, Gray 3-4, Clark 3-7, George 1-1, Bell 1-4, Parker 1-5, Plum 1-9, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Stokes 4, Wilson 2, Parker).
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 2, Plum 2, Wilson 2, Young 2, Parker, Stokes).
Steals: 9 (Gray 2, Parker 2, Plum 2, Young 2, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|17
|21
|15
|20
|—
|73
|Las Vegas
|24
|26
|23
|21
|—
|94
A_7,970 (12,000).
