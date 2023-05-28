MINNESOTA (73)
Collier 8-17 4-4 21, Miller 4-10 6-7 14, Shepard 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 0-2 0-2 0, Mitchell 6-12 2-2 16, Carleton 1-4 0-0 2, Juhász 0-0 0-0 0, Milic 2-5 0-0 4, Powers 0-6 0-0 0, Banham 4-11 0-0 12. Totals 26-71 14-17 73.
LAS VEGAS (94)
Wilson 6-10 9-10 21, Young 7-13 5-5 23, Parker 1-9 0-0 3, Gray 7-10 2-2 19, Plum 5-16 0-0 11, Clark 4-8 0-0 11, George 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 1-4 0-0 3, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 16-17 94.
|Minnesota
|17
|21
|15
|20
|—
|73
|Las Vegas
|24
|26
|23
|21
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-21 (Banham 4-7, Mitchell 2-3, Collier 1-5, Milic 0-1, Miller 0-1, Powers 0-1, Carleton 0-3), Las Vegas 14-39 (Young 4-8, Gray 3-4, Clark 3-7, George 1-1, Bell 1-4, Parker 1-5, Plum 1-9, Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 40 (Shepard 15), Las Vegas 36 (Parker 8). Assists_Minnesota 16 (Shepard 7), Las Vegas 25 (Gray 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 18, Las Vegas 20. A_7,970 (12,000)
