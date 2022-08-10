|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hillmon
|37:04
|4-5
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|2
|10
|Howard
|36:53
|4-16
|5-7
|0-3
|4
|1
|14
|Parker
|33:28
|5-9
|4-4
|2-5
|5
|4
|14
|Caldwell
|27:13
|7-9
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|17
|Wheeler
|29:53
|7-14
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|17
|McDonald
|26:01
|5-11
|3-3
|2-5
|5
|2
|16
|Vaughn
|9:28
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|33-66
|15-18
|5-29
|22
|15
|90
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Caldwell 3-5, McDonald 3-6, Wheeler 2-3, Howard 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).
Turnovers: 10 (McDonald 3, Howard 2, Wheeler 2, Caldwell, Hillmon, Parker).
Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Wheeler 2, Hillmon, Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|37:56
|7-18
|7-7
|2-14
|3
|3
|24
|Young
|35:47
|5-11
|6-6
|2-3
|3
|3
|20
|Stokes
|22:55
|0-3
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|2
|0
|Gray
|33:03
|8-10
|5-5
|1-3
|6
|1
|22
|Plum
|34:33
|9-17
|1-1
|0-2
|8
|2
|22
|Williams
|15:13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Rupert
|14:30
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Bell
|3:04
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamby
|2:59
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|32-67
|19-19
|6-32
|22
|17
|97
Percentages: FG .478, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Young 4-6, Wilson 3-5, Plum 3-8, Rupert 2-4, Williams 1-1, Gray 1-2, Hamby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Stokes, Wilson).
Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, Plum 2, Hamby, Stokes, Wilson, Young).
Steals: 4 (Plum, Rupert, Wilson, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Atlanta
|22
|22
|21
|25
|—
|90
|Las Vegas
|28
|19
|15
|35
|—
|97
A_5,151 (12,000). T_1:59.
