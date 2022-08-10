FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hillmon37:044-52-20-82210
Howard36:534-165-70-34114
Parker33:285-94-42-55414
Caldwell27:137-90-01-12117
Wheeler29:537-141-20-33517
McDonald26:015-113-32-55216
Vaughn9:281-20-00-4102
Totals200:0033-6615-185-29221590

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Caldwell 3-5, McDonald 3-6, Wheeler 2-3, Howard 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).

Turnovers: 10 (McDonald 3, Howard 2, Wheeler 2, Caldwell, Hillmon, Parker).

Steals: 6 (Parker 2, Wheeler 2, Hillmon, Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson37:567-187-72-143324
Young35:475-116-62-33320
Stokes22:550-30-00-7120
Gray33:038-105-51-36122
Plum34:339-171-10-28222
Williams15:131-20-00-1043
Rupert14:302-40-00-0126
Bell3:040-00-01-1000
Hamby2:590-20-00-1000
Totals200:0032-6719-196-32221797

Percentages: FG .478, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Young 4-6, Wilson 3-5, Plum 3-8, Rupert 2-4, Williams 1-1, Gray 1-2, Hamby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Stokes, Wilson).

Turnovers: 10 (Gray 4, Plum 2, Hamby, Stokes, Wilson, Young).

Steals: 4 (Plum, Rupert, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Atlanta2222212590
Las Vegas2819153597

A_5,151 (12,000). T_1:59.

