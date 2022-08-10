ATLANTA (90)
Hillmon 4-5 2-2 10, Howard 4-16 5-7 14, Parker 5-9 4-4 14, Caldwell 7-9 0-0 17, Wheeler 7-14 1-2 17, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, McDonald 5-11 3-3 16. Totals 33-66 15-18 90.
LAS VEGAS (97)
Wilson 7-18 7-7 24, Young 5-11 6-6 20, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Gray 8-10 5-5 22, Plum 9-17 1-1 22, Hamby 0-2 0-0 0, Rupert 2-4 0-0 6, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-67 19-19 97.
|Atlanta
|22
|22
|21
|25
|—
|90
|Las Vegas
|28
|19
|15
|35
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 9-19 (Caldwell 3-5, McDonald 3-6, Wheeler 2-3, Howard 1-5), Las Vegas 14-27 (Young 4-6, Wilson 3-5, Plum 3-8, Rupert 2-4, Williams 1-1, Gray 1-2, Hamby 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Hillmon 8), Las Vegas 32 (Wilson 14). Assists_Atlanta 22 (McDonald, Parker 5), Las Vegas 22 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 15, Las Vegas 17. A_5,151 (12,000)
