LAS VEGAS (97)
Wilson 9-14 6-7 25, Young 6-13 0-0 14, Stokes 3-6 0-0 7, Gray 6-9 3-3 16, Plum 7-13 5-6 21, Clark 3-5 0-0 8, George 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 2-5 0-0 4, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-68 14-16 97.
LOS ANGELES (78)
N.Ogwumike 10-15 0-0 20, Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 10-18 0-0 22, Canada 1-6 1-2 3, Kar.Samuelson 3-6 0-0 7, Hamby 2-7 2-3 6, Burrell 1-3 0-0 2, Cooke 4-14 0-0 8, Henderson 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 34-78 6-8 78.
|Las Vegas
|32
|22
|26
|17
|—
|97
|Los Angeles
|15
|16
|21
|26
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-22 (Clark 2-3, Plum 2-4, Young 2-5, Wilson 1-1, Gray 1-3, Stokes 1-3, George 0-1, Bell 0-2), Los Angeles 4-21 (Stevens 2-3, Thomas 1-2, Kar.Samuelson 1-3, Burrell 0-1, Canada 0-2, Hamby 0-2, N.Ogwumike 0-2, Cooke 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 12), Los Angeles 36 (Stevens 12). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Gray, Young 5), Los Angeles 22 (Kar.Samuelson 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 14, Los Angeles 13. A_8,085 (18,997)
