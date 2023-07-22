LAS VEGAS (98)
Wilson 14-17 7-9 35, Young 6-13 6-7 19, Stokes 1-3 0-2 2, Gray 4-10 2-3 11, Plum 5-10 3-3 16, Clark 4-7 0-0 11, George 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 1-5 0-0 2, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-69 18-24 98.
MINNESOTA (81)
Collier 7-15 0-0 16, Miller 7-15 2-3 17, Juhász 4-8 0-0 8, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, McBride 3-11 1-1 10, Carleton 1-2 0-0 3, Milic 2-6 3-3 8, Powers 3-8 1-1 7, Mitchell 3-5 2-2 8. Totals 32-75 9-10 81.
|Las Vegas
|23
|25
|30
|20
|—
|98
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|25
|26
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 8-26 (Clark 3-5, Plum 3-7, Gray 1-3, Young 1-4, George 0-1, Joens 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-4), Minnesota 8-27 (McBride 3-8, Collier 2-6, Milic 1-1, Carleton 1-2, Miller 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Juhász 0-2, Powers 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 34 (Wilson 14), Minnesota 36 (Collier, Juhász 8). Assists_Las Vegas 25 (Gray 11), Minnesota 17 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 12, Minnesota 20. A_7,801 (19,356)
