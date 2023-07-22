|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|34:12
|14-17
|7-9
|1-14
|2
|0
|35
|Young
|31:54
|6-13
|6-7
|0-5
|5
|1
|19
|Stokes
|14:47
|1-3
|0-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Gray
|34:13
|4-10
|2-3
|1-5
|11
|1
|11
|Plum
|32:21
|5-10
|3-3
|0-1
|3
|2
|16
|Clark
|21:01
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|11
|Bell
|16:02
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|George
|10:00
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Colson
|2:45
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Joens
|2:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|36-69
|18-24
|4-34
|25
|12
|98
Percentages: FG .522, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Clark 3-5, Plum 3-7, Gray 1-3, Young 1-4, George 0-1, Joens 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gray).
Turnovers: 13 (Plum 4, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Young 2, Bell, Clark, George).
Steals: 8 (Wilson 3, Young 2, Clark, George, Gray).
Technical Fouls: Young, 5:37 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collier
|34:34
|7-15
|0-0
|1-8
|3
|3
|16
|Miller
|31:19
|7-15
|2-3
|0-5
|3
|3
|17
|Juhász
|26:04
|4-8
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|2
|8
|Allen
|26:02
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|4
|McBride
|22:48
|3-11
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|10
|Mitchell
|19:17
|3-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Carleton
|15:57
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|3
|Milic
|15:37
|2-6
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|8
|Powers
|8:22
|3-8
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|7
|Totals
|200:00
|32-75
|9-10
|8-36
|17
|20
|81
Percentages: FG .427, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (McBride 3-8, Collier 2-6, Milic 1-1, Carleton 1-2, Miller 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Juhász 0-2, Powers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Collier 2, Allen, McBride, Miller).
Turnovers: 15 (Miller 5, Milic 3, Collier 2, Allen, Carleton, Juhász, McBride, Mitchell).
Steals: 5 (McBride 3, Juhász 2).
Technical Fouls: Lynx, 9:42 second; Lynx, 8:11 second; Lynx, 9:24 third.
|Las Vegas
|23
|25
|30
|20
|—
|98
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|25
|26
|—
|81
A_7,801 (19,356). T_2:02.
