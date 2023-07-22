FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson34:1214-177-91-142035
Young31:546-136-70-55119
Stokes14:471-30-20-3002
Gray34:134-102-31-511111
Plum32:215-103-30-13216
Clark21:014-70-01-20511
Bell16:021-50-00-1102
George10:001-30-01-3212
Colson2:450-00-00-0120
Joens2:450-10-00-0000
Totals200:0036-6918-244-34251298

Percentages: FG .522, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Clark 3-5, Plum 3-7, Gray 1-3, Young 1-4, George 0-1, Joens 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gray).

Turnovers: 13 (Plum 4, Gray 2, Wilson 2, Young 2, Bell, Clark, George).

Steals: 8 (Wilson 3, Young 2, Clark, George, Gray).

Technical Fouls: Young, 5:37 third.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collier34:347-150-01-83316
Miller31:197-152-30-53317
Juhász26:044-80-02-8328
Allen26:022-50-00-2424
McBride22:483-111-12-31410
Mitchell19:173-52-20-0118
Carleton15:571-20-02-3123
Milic15:372-63-30-3138
Powers8:223-81-11-4007
Totals200:0032-759-108-36172081

Percentages: FG .427, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (McBride 3-8, Collier 2-6, Milic 1-1, Carleton 1-2, Miller 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Juhász 0-2, Powers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Collier 2, Allen, McBride, Miller).

Turnovers: 15 (Miller 5, Milic 3, Collier 2, Allen, Carleton, Juhász, McBride, Mitchell).

Steals: 5 (McBride 3, Juhász 2).

Technical Fouls: Lynx, 9:42 second; Lynx, 8:11 second; Lynx, 9:24 third.

Las Vegas2325302098
Minnesota1812252681

A_7,801 (19,356). T_2:02.

