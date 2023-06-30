FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Laney24:271-50-01-4103
Stewart28:006-153-43-53016
Jones23:566-80-23-61413
Ionescu24:103-80-01-6747
Vandersloot27:573-94-40-25110
Thornton27:111-41-20-4023
Johannès18:504-70-00-22110
Willoughby10:002-20-00-0015
Sabally8:513-40-00-2016
Prince6:382-33-30-0208
Totals200:0031-6511-158-31211481

Percentages: FG .477, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Johannès 2-4, Jones 1-1, Willoughby 1-1, Ionescu 1-2, Prince 1-2, Laney 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Vandersloot 0-1, Thornton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Vandersloot).

Turnovers: 15 (Vandersloot 6, Ionescu 3, Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones, Prince, Sabally).

Steals: 3 (Thornton 2, Ionescu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson30:306-94-41-33216
Young29:306-110-01-56315
Parker24:066-120-00-65215
Gray31:346-101-10-26214
Plum32:127-123-31-38218
Clark20:244-80-00-2129
Stokes17:563-31-21-5007
Bell4:361-20-00-0012
Colson4:360-00-00-0300
George4:361-20-00-1012
Totals200:0040-699-104-27321598

Percentages: FG .580, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Parker 3-4, Young 3-5, Gray 1-2, Clark 1-4, Plum 1-5, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).

Turnovers: 7 (Plum 2, Wilson 2, Clark, Parker, Young).

Steals: 10 (Gray 3, Clark 2, Parker 2, Bell, Stokes, Young).

Technical Fouls: Aces, 6:47 first; Aces, 6:23 fourth.

New York2220142581
Las Vegas2821272298

A_9,587 (12,000). T_1:53.

