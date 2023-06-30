|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laney
|24:27
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Stewart
|28:00
|6-15
|3-4
|3-5
|3
|0
|16
|Jones
|23:56
|6-8
|0-2
|3-6
|1
|4
|13
|Ionescu
|24:10
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|7
|4
|7
|Vandersloot
|27:57
|3-9
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|1
|10
|Thornton
|27:11
|1-4
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|3
|Johannès
|18:50
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Willoughby
|10:00
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Sabally
|8:51
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Prince
|6:38
|2-3
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|8
|Totals
|200:00
|31-65
|11-15
|8-31
|21
|14
|81
Percentages: FG .477, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Johannès 2-4, Jones 1-1, Willoughby 1-1, Ionescu 1-2, Prince 1-2, Laney 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Vandersloot 0-1, Thornton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Vandersloot).
Turnovers: 15 (Vandersloot 6, Ionescu 3, Stewart 2, Johannès, Jones, Prince, Sabally).
Steals: 3 (Thornton 2, Ionescu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|30:30
|6-9
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|16
|Young
|29:30
|6-11
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|3
|15
|Parker
|24:06
|6-12
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|15
|Gray
|31:34
|6-10
|1-1
|0-2
|6
|2
|14
|Plum
|32:12
|7-12
|3-3
|1-3
|8
|2
|18
|Clark
|20:24
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Stokes
|17:56
|3-3
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|7
|Bell
|4:36
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Colson
|4:36
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|George
|4:36
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|40-69
|9-10
|4-27
|32
|15
|98
Percentages: FG .580, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Parker 3-4, Young 3-5, Gray 1-2, Clark 1-4, Plum 1-5, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).
Turnovers: 7 (Plum 2, Wilson 2, Clark, Parker, Young).
Steals: 10 (Gray 3, Clark 2, Parker 2, Bell, Stokes, Young).
Technical Fouls: Aces, 6:47 first; Aces, 6:23 fourth.
|New York
|22
|20
|14
|25
|—
|81
|Las Vegas
|28
|21
|27
|22
|—
|98
A_9,587 (12,000). T_1:53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.