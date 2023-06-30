NEW YORK (81)
Laney 1-5 0-0 3, Stewart 6-15 3-4 16, Jones 6-8 0-2 13, Ionescu 3-8 0-0 7, Vandersloot 3-9 4-4 10, Sabally 3-4 0-0 6, Thornton 1-4 1-2 3, Willoughby 2-2 0-0 5, Johannès 4-7 0-0 10, Prince 2-3 3-3 8. Totals 31-65 11-15 81.
LAS VEGAS (98)
Wilson 6-9 4-4 16, Young 6-11 0-0 15, Parker 6-12 0-0 15, Gray 6-10 1-1 14, Plum 7-12 3-3 18, Clark 4-8 0-0 9, George 1-2 0-0 2, Stokes 3-3 1-2 7, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Colson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-69 9-10 98.
|New York
|22
|20
|14
|25
|—
|81
|Las Vegas
|28
|21
|27
|22
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_New York 8-20 (Johannès 2-4, Jones 1-1, Willoughby 1-1, Ionescu 1-2, Prince 1-2, Laney 1-3, Stewart 1-4, Vandersloot 0-1, Thornton 0-2), Las Vegas 9-21 (Parker 3-4, Young 3-5, Gray 1-2, Clark 1-4, Plum 1-5, Wilson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 31 (Ionescu, Jones 6), Las Vegas 27 (Parker 6). Assists_New York 21 (Ionescu 7), Las Vegas 32 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_New York 14, Las Vegas 15. A_9,587 (12,000)
