PHOENIX (72)
Cunningham 1-7 0-0 2, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Griner 6-9 1-2 13, Jefferson 4-11 0-0 9, Taurasi 3-11 4-4 11, Onyenwere 7-13 3-3 18, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 3, Peddy 3-7 2-3 10, Simms 0-0 2-2 2, Sutton 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 27-70 12-14 72.
LAS VEGAS (98)
Wilson 9-14 2-3 20, Young 9-13 3-6 23, Stokes 2-2 2-2 7, Gray 7-12 4-5 21, Plum 6-15 4-4 17, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, George 1-5 0-0 3, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, Colson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 36-72 17-22 98.
|Phoenix
|22
|12
|23
|15
|—
|72
|Las Vegas
|26
|26
|32
|14
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-19 (Peddy 2-4, Gustafson 1-1, Jefferson 1-2, Onyenwere 1-3, Taurasi 1-6, Cunningham 0-3), Las Vegas 9-25 (Gray 3-4, Young 2-4, Stokes 1-1, Bell 1-4, George 1-4, Plum 1-6, Clark 0-1, Colson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (Turner 9), Las Vegas 35 (Wilson 8). Assists_Phoenix 15 (Taurasi 6), Las Vegas 24 (Gray 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Las Vegas 15. A_10,281 (12,000)
