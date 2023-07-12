|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|26:52
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Turner
|24:30
|1-4
|0-0
|0-9
|1
|2
|2
|Griner
|23:50
|6-9
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|13
|Jefferson
|23:59
|4-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|9
|Taurasi
|23:12
|3-11
|4-4
|0-1
|6
|3
|11
|Onyenwere
|23:17
|7-13
|3-3
|2-2
|0
|2
|18
|Sutton
|17:01
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|3
|2
|Gustafson
|12:49
|1-2
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|3
|Peddy
|12:46
|3-7
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|1
|10
|Simms
|5:52
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Sissoko
|5:52
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-70
|12-14
|8-38
|15
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Peddy 2-4, Gustafson 1-1, Jefferson 1-2, Onyenwere 1-3, Taurasi 1-6, Cunningham 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Turner).
Turnovers: 9 (Griner 2, Gustafson 2, Jefferson 2, Cunningham, Sutton, Turner).
Steals: 3 (Onyenwere, Peddy, Turner).
Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 3:07 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|27:03
|9-14
|2-3
|0-8
|1
|1
|20
|Young
|30:25
|9-13
|3-6
|0-3
|6
|2
|23
|Stokes
|19:19
|2-2
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Gray
|32:25
|7-12
|4-5
|1-6
|11
|0
|21
|Plum
|30:12
|6-15
|4-4
|1-5
|4
|2
|17
|Clark
|26:36
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|2
|George
|15:44
|1-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|3
|Bell
|14:57
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Colson
|3:19
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|36-72
|17-22
|3-35
|24
|15
|98
Percentages: FG .500, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Gray 3-4, Young 2-4, Stokes 1-1, Bell 1-4, George 1-4, Plum 1-6, Clark 0-1, Colson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Gray).
Turnovers: 3 (Plum 2, Gray).
Steals: 3 (Bell, Gray, Plum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Phoenix
|22
|12
|23
|15
|—
|72
|Las Vegas
|26
|26
|32
|14
|—
|98
A_10,281 (12,000). T_1:53.
