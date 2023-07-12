FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cunningham26:521-70-00-2122
Turner24:301-40-00-9122
Griner23:506-91-22-61113
Jefferson23:594-110-01-2129
Taurasi23:123-114-40-16311
Onyenwere23:177-133-32-20218
Sutton17:011-50-01-4432
Gustafson12:491-20-00-5033
Peddy12:463-72-31-21110
Simms5:520-02-20-1002
Sissoko5:520-10-01-4000
Totals200:0027-7012-148-38151972

Percentages: FG .386, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Peddy 2-4, Gustafson 1-1, Jefferson 1-2, Onyenwere 1-3, Taurasi 1-6, Cunningham 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Turner).

Turnovers: 9 (Griner 2, Gustafson 2, Jefferson 2, Cunningham, Sutton, Turner).

Steals: 3 (Onyenwere, Peddy, Turner).

Technical Fouls: Taurasi, 3:07 third.

FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson27:039-142-30-81120
Young30:259-133-60-36223
Stokes19:192-22-20-4137
Gray32:257-124-51-611021
Plum30:126-154-41-54217
Clark26:361-30-00-4142
George15:441-50-01-5003
Bell14:571-70-00-0033
Colson3:190-12-20-0002
Totals200:0036-7217-223-35241598

Percentages: FG .500, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Gray 3-4, Young 2-4, Stokes 1-1, Bell 1-4, George 1-4, Plum 1-6, Clark 0-1, Colson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Gray).

Turnovers: 3 (Plum 2, Gray).

Steals: 3 (Bell, Gray, Plum).

Technical Fouls: None.

Phoenix2212231572
Las Vegas2626321498

A_10,281 (12,000). T_1:53.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

