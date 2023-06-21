FGFTReb
LAS VEGASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson26:097-126-103-120420
Young24:318-122-30-05123
Parker23:164-60-04-6628
Gray27:414-71-20-18111
Plum27:557-104-40-26221
Clark21:581-42-20-3424
Stokes19:250-00-00-2000
Bell15:292-80-01-3025
George10:003-60-00-2006
Colson3:360-01-20-1021
Totals200:0036-6516-238-32291699

Percentages: FG .554, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Young 5-7, Plum 3-5, Gray 2-4, Bell 1-3, Clark 0-1, George 0-1, Parker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Parker).

Turnovers: 9 (Plum 3, Wilson 2, Bell, George, Gray, Parker).

Steals: 4 (Plum 2, Clark, Parker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PHOENIXMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cunningham30:154-95-50-26514
Onyenwere29:213-122-22-7359
Turner27:014-40-00-0138
Jefferson22:085-120-00-02412
Sutton32:369-162-21-22321
Gustafson19:393-64-54-101110
Westbrook17:562-51-11-2105
Thomas10:450-20-00-1010
Sissoko10:190-40-00-2000
Totals200:0030-7014-158-26162279

Percentages: FG .429, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jefferson 2-4, Sutton 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Onyenwere 1-4, Gustafson 0-1, Sissoko 0-2, Westbrook 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Turner).

Turnovers: 10 (Cunningham 2, Sutton 2, Westbrook 2, Gustafson, Jefferson, Onyenwere, Sissoko).

Steals: 3 (Gustafson, Onyenwere, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

Las Vegas3225301299
Phoenix1921201979

A_11,580 (18,422). T_1:55.

