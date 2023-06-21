|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|26:09
|7-12
|6-10
|3-12
|0
|4
|20
|Young
|24:31
|8-12
|2-3
|0-0
|5
|1
|23
|Parker
|23:16
|4-6
|0-0
|4-6
|6
|2
|8
|Gray
|27:41
|4-7
|1-2
|0-1
|8
|1
|11
|Plum
|27:55
|7-10
|4-4
|0-2
|6
|2
|21
|Clark
|21:58
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|4
|Stokes
|19:25
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|15:29
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|George
|10:00
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Colson
|3:36
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Totals
|200:00
|36-65
|16-23
|8-32
|29
|16
|99
Percentages: FG .554, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Young 5-7, Plum 3-5, Gray 2-4, Bell 1-3, Clark 0-1, George 0-1, Parker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 2, Parker).
Turnovers: 9 (Plum 3, Wilson 2, Bell, George, Gray, Parker).
Steals: 4 (Plum 2, Clark, Parker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHOENIX
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cunningham
|30:15
|4-9
|5-5
|0-2
|6
|5
|14
|Onyenwere
|29:21
|3-12
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|5
|9
|Turner
|27:01
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Jefferson
|22:08
|5-12
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|12
|Sutton
|32:36
|9-16
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|21
|Gustafson
|19:39
|3-6
|4-5
|4-10
|1
|1
|10
|Westbrook
|17:56
|2-5
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Thomas
|10:45
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sissoko
|10:19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|30-70
|14-15
|8-26
|16
|22
|79
Percentages: FG .429, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jefferson 2-4, Sutton 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Onyenwere 1-4, Gustafson 0-1, Sissoko 0-2, Westbrook 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustafson, Turner).
Turnovers: 10 (Cunningham 2, Sutton 2, Westbrook 2, Gustafson, Jefferson, Onyenwere, Sissoko).
Steals: 3 (Gustafson, Onyenwere, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Las Vegas
|32
|25
|30
|12
|—
|99
|Phoenix
|19
|21
|20
|19
|—
|79
A_11,580 (18,422). T_1:55.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.