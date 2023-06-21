LAS VEGAS (99)
Wilson 7-12 6-10 20, Young 8-12 2-3 23, Parker 4-6 0-0 8, Gray 4-7 1-2 11, Plum 7-10 4-4 21, Clark 1-4 2-2 4, George 3-6 0-0 6, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 2-8 0-0 5, Colson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-65 16-23 99.
PHOENIX (79)
Cunningham 4-9 5-5 14, Onyenwere 3-12 2-2 9, Turner 4-4 0-0 8, Jefferson 5-12 0-0 12, Sutton 9-16 2-2 21, Sissoko 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Gustafson 3-6 4-5 10, Westbrook 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 30-70 14-15 79.
|Las Vegas
|32
|25
|30
|12
|—
|99
|Phoenix
|19
|21
|20
|19
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 11-23 (Young 5-7, Plum 3-5, Gray 2-4, Bell 1-3, Clark 0-1, George 0-1, Parker 0-2), Phoenix 5-20 (Jefferson 2-4, Sutton 1-3, Cunningham 1-4, Onyenwere 1-4, Gustafson 0-1, Sissoko 0-2, Westbrook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 32 (Wilson 12), Phoenix 26 (Gustafson 10). Assists_Las Vegas 29 (Gray 8), Phoenix 16 (Cunningham 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 16, Phoenix 22. A_11,580 (18,422)
