Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr41425862.329807.2204.881.96092.1
Stidham13861.5725.5400.000.01876.4
Hollins11100.044.000.000.0483.3
Adams000.000.000.000.000
TEAM42826762.428987.14204.781.96091.6
OPPONENTS42429870.330977.66204.740.955104.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs24213035.486t10
Carr17774.5200
White12534.4220
Bolden8344.3120
Abdullah4205.070
D.Turner3206.7180
Moreau020.000
Hollins100.000
Adams3-1-0.340
Farley1-3-3.0-30
TEAM29115055.286t10
OPPONENTS32413664.266t13

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams79117614.958t12
Hollins4556612.6603
Jacobs423317.9430
Moreau2531612.6332
Renfrow211929.1270
Abdullah181437.9231
Waller1617510.9311
Bolden9576.318t1
K.Cole67512.5210
Horsted3196.390
Johnson362.050
TEAM267305611.46020
OPPONENTS298324910.95520

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harmon28643.073t1
Perryman12424.0240
Robertson177.070
TEAM411729.273t1
OPPONENTS811113.926t1

SACKSNO.
Crosby10.5
C.Jones3.5
Billings1.0
Ferrell1.0
Hall1.0
Hobbs1.0
Perryman1.0
Pola-Mao1.0
M.Butler0.5
Nichols0.5
TEAM21.0
OPPONENTS23.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
A.Cole40200150.043.619670
TEAM40200150.043.619670
OPPONENTS38185548.844.114700

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow50336.6170
K.Cole130796.1130
D.Turner2031.530
Johnson1000.000
TEAM2101155.5170
OPPONENTS19023512.4300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolden13232.0320
Abdullah1634221.4330
D.Turner47819.5220
TEAM2145221.5330
OPPONENTS2244620.3520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Adams100
J.Brown001
Carr310
K.Cole110
Crosby001
Hobbs001
Jacobs200
C.Jones001
Miller010
Moreau110
Renfrow310
Robertson001
Simpson010
D.Turner110
TEAM1275
OPPONENTS1263

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM40110537712292
OPPONENTS5510565656296

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson000025262528570100
Adams12012000000072
Jacobs10100000000060
Hollins303000000018
Moreau202000000012
Abdullah10100000006
Bolden10100000006
Harmon10000000006
Robertson10010000006
Waller10100000006
TEAM321020125262528570267
OPPONENTS351320128291826590264

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/08/88/81/28/10
TEAM0/08/88/81/28/10
OPPONENTS0/02/35/88/123/4

