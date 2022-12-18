Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr47228961.233487.09234.9112.36089.2
Stidham13861.5725.5400.000.01876.4
Hollins11100.044.000.000.0483.3
Adams000.000.000.000.000
TEAM48629861.332467.04234.7112.36088.9
OPPONENTS49033368.034207.33214.340.855100.1

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs29114955.186t11
Carr21884.2200
White16664.1220
Hollins44010.0170
Bolden8344.3120
Turner4266.5180
Abdullah4205.070
Moreau020.000
Adams3-1-0.340
Farley1-3-3.0-30
TEAM35217675.086t11
OPPONENTS37816434.366t15

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams86127514.858t12
Hollins5162812.3604
Jacobs463637.9430
Moreau2733612.4332
Abdullah221747.9231
Renfrow222069.4270
Waller1922311.7312
Bolden9576.318t1
K.Cole913615.130t1
Johnson471.850
Horsted3196.390
TEAM298342411.56023
OPPONENTS333359110.85521

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harmon28643.073t1
Perryman12424.0240
Robertson177.070
TEAM411729.273t1
OPPONENTS1112711.526t2

SACKSNO.
Crosby11.5
C.Jones4.5
Nichols1.5
Billings1.0
Ferrell1.0
Hall1.0
Hobbs1.0
Perryman1.0
Pola-Mao1.0
Robertson1.0
M.Butler0.5
TEAM25.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
A.Cole50247349.543.723670
TEAM50247349.543.723670
OPPONENTS47223747.643.017701

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow80536.6170
K.Cole130796.1130
Turner2031.530
Johnson1000.000
TEAM2401355.6170
OPPONENTS23026011.3300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolden13232.0320
Abdullah2246821.3330
Turner47819.5220
Johnson11515.0150
TEAM2859321.2330
OPPONENTS2651920.0520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Adams100
J.Brown001
Carr410
K.Cole110
Crosby001
Hobbs001
Jacobs310
C.Jones003
Meredith010
Miller010
Moreau110
Renfrow310
Robertson001
Simpson010
Turner110
TEAM1497
OPPONENTS1463

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM53127539312338
OPPONENTS5810875906337

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson000029302932570116
Adams12012000000072
Jacobs11110000000066
Hollins404000000024
Moreau202000000012
Waller202000000012
Abdullah10100000006
Bolden10100000006
K.Cole10100000006
Harmon10000000006
C.Jones10010000006
Robertson10010000006
TEAM371123229302932570309
OPPONENTS391521131322231590300

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/08/810/102/39/11
TEAM0/08/810/102/39/11
OPPONENTS0/03/45/89/135/7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you