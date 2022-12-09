Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr43426962.031177.18204.6102.36089.4
Stidham13861.5725.5400.000.01876.4
Hollins11100.044.000.000.0483.3
Adams000.000.000.000.000
TEAM44827862.130357.13204.5102.26089.1
OPPONENTS45932069.733087.58214.640.955103.4

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs26914025.286t11
Carr21884.2200
White15624.1220
Hollins44010.0170
Bolden8344.3120
D.Turner4266.5180
Abdullah4205.070
Moreau020.000
Adams3-1-0.340
Farley1-3-3.0-30
TEAM32916705.186t11
OPPONENTS34614374.266t14

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams82124715.258t12
Hollins4758812.5603
Jacobs443467.9430
Moreau2531612.6332
Renfrow211929.1270
Abdullah201608.0231
Waller1617510.9311
Bolden9576.318t1
K.Cole78612.3210
Johnson471.850
Horsted3196.390
TEAM278319311.56020
OPPONENTS320347910.95521

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harmon28643.073t1
Perryman12424.0240
Robertson177.070
TEAM411729.273t1
OPPONENTS1011111.126t1

SACKSNO.
Crosby11.5
C.Jones4.5
Nichols1.5
Billings1.0
Ferrell1.0
Hall1.0
Hobbs1.0
Perryman1.0
Pola-Mao1.0
Robertson1.0
M.Butler0.5
TEAM25.0
OPPONENTS23.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
A.Cole43214950.043.921670
TEAM43214950.043.921670
OPPONENTS41201149.044.215700

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow50336.6170
K.Cole130796.1130
D.Turner2031.530
Johnson1000.000
TEAM2101155.5170
OPPONENTS20023511.8300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolden13232.0320
Abdullah1735721.0330
D.Turner47819.5220
TEAM2246721.2330
OPPONENTS2651920.0520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Adams100
J.Brown001
Carr310
K.Cole110
Crosby001
Hobbs001
Jacobs200
C.Jones002
Miller010
Moreau110
Renfrow310
Robertson001
Simpson010
D.Turner110
TEAM1276
OPPONENTS1363

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM50113538012308
OPPONENTS5810565796313

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson000026272831570110
Adams12012000000072
Jacobs11110000000066
Hollins303000000018
Moreau202000000012
Abdullah10100000006
Bolden10100000006
Harmon10000000006
Robertson10010000006
Waller10100000006
TEAM331120126272831570282
OPPONENTS371421130311928590279

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/08/810/101/29/11
TEAM0/08/810/101/29/11
OPPONENTS0/02/35/88/124/6

