Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr50230560.835227.02244.8142.86086.3
Stidham13861.5725.5400.000.01876.4
Hollins11100.044.000.000.0483.3
Adams000.000.000.000.000
TEAM51631460.933896.97244.7142.76086.0
OPPONENTS52935967.936647.25224.250.95598.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs30615395.086t11
Carr241024.3200
White16664.1220
Hollins44010.0170
Bolden9343.8120
Turner4266.5180
Abdullah4205.070
Moreau020.000
Adams3-1-0.340
Farley1-3-3.0-30
TEAM37118254.986t11
OPPONENTS40517494.366t15

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams88129014.758t12
Hollins5263512.2604
Jacobs473697.9430
Moreau2935512.2332
Renfrow262489.5271
Abdullah242018.4231
Waller2328112.2342
Bolden9576.318t1
K.Cole913615.130t1
Johnson471.850
Horsted3196.390
TEAM314359811.56024
OPPONENTS359383510.75522

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harmon28643.073t1
Perryman24824.0240
Robertson177.070
TEAM514128.273t1
OPPONENTS141399.926t2

SACKSNO.
Crosby11.5
C.Jones4.5
Nichols1.5
Billings1.0
Ferrell1.0
Hall1.0
Hobbs1.0
Perryman1.0
Pola-Mao1.0
Robertson1.0
M.Butler0.5
TEAM25.0
OPPONENTS29.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
A.Cole55268148.743.424670
TEAM55268148.743.424670
OPPONENTS50237747.542.918701

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow90667.3170
K.Cole130796.1130
Turner2031.530
Johnson1000.000
TEAM2501485.9170
OPPONENTS24026911.2300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolden13232.0320
Abdullah2551820.7330
Turner47819.5220
Johnson11515.0150
TEAM3164320.7330
OPPONENTS2753419.8520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Adams100
J.Brown001
Carr410
K.Cole110
Crosby001
Hobbs001
Jacobs310
C.Jones003
Meredith010
Miller010
Moreau110
Renfrow310
Robertson001
Simpson010
Turner110
TEAM1497
OPPONENTS1463

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM60130539312348
OPPONENTS58111751006350

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson000030313033570120
Adams12012000000072
Jacobs11110000000066
Hollins404000000024
Moreau202000000012
Waller202000000012
Abdullah10100000006
Bolden10100000006
K.Cole10100000006
Harmon10000000006
C.Jones10010000006
Renfrow10100000006
Robertson10010000006
TEAM381124230313033570318
OPPONENTS401522132332435590312

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/08/810/103/49/11
TEAM0/08/810/103/49/11
OPPONENTS0/03/45/811/165/8

