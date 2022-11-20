Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr34821762.424357.0154.351.46091.6
Stidham13861.5725.5400.000.01876.4
Hollins11100.044.000.000.0483.3
Adams000.000.000.000.000
TEAM36222662.423556.94154.151.46091.1
OPPONENTS34024371.524767.61175.030.955106.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs1839305.1437
Carr15674.5200
Bolden8344.3120
D.Turner3206.7180
White8192.4220
Moreau020.000
Hollins100.000
Adams3-1-0.340
Farley1-3-3.0-30
TEAM22210684.8437
OPPONENTS27912294.466t11

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Adams6492514.558t10
Hollins3646813.0602
Jacobs342517.4430
Moreau2125112.0331
Renfrow211929.1270
Waller1617510.9311
Abdullah151046.9230
Bolden9576.318t1
K.Cole46315.8210
Horsted3196.390
Johnson362.050
TEAM226251111.16015
OPPONENTS243258610.65517

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Harmon28643.073t1
Robertson177.070
TEAM39331.073t1
OPPONENTS5469.2240

SACKSNO.
Crosby9.0
Hall1.0
Hobbs1.0
Perryman1.0
Ferrell0.5
C.Jones0.5
TEAM13.0
OPPONENTS22.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
A.Cole34172950.944.916670
TEAM34172950.944.916670
OPPONENTS31152749.343.911700

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
K.Cole100686.8130
Renfrow50336.6170
D.Turner2031.530
Johnson1000.000
TEAM1801045.8170
OPPONENTS17020111.8300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Bolden13232.0320
Abdullah1326920.7300
D.Turner47819.5220
TEAM1837921.1320
OPPONENTS1530520.3520

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Adams100
J.Brown001
Carr310
Crosby001
Jacobs100
Miller010
Moreau110
Renfrow310
Robertson001
Simpson010
D.Turner110
TEAM1063
OPPONENTS842

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM338336676225
OPPONENTS388958516242

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson00001819212257081
Adams10010000000060
Jacobs770000000042
Hollins202000000012
Bolden10100000006
Harmon10000000006
Moreau10100000006
Robertson10010000006
Waller10100000006
TEAM24715118192122570207
OPPONENTS291117122231421590216

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/06/67/71/27/7
TEAM0/06/67/71/27/7
OPPONENTS0/01/22/58/123/3

