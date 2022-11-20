Statistics after 10 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Carr
|348
|217
|62.4
|2435
|7.0
|15
|4.3
|5
|1.4
|60
|91.6
|Stidham
|13
|8
|61.5
|72
|5.54
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|18
|76.4
|Hollins
|1
|1
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|4
|83.3
|Adams
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|362
|226
|62.4
|2355
|6.94
|15
|4.1
|5
|1.4
|60
|91.1
|OPPONENTS
|340
|243
|71.5
|2476
|7.61
|17
|5.0
|3
|0.9
|55
|106.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jacobs
|183
|930
|5.1
|43
|7
|Carr
|15
|67
|4.5
|20
|0
|Bolden
|8
|34
|4.3
|12
|0
|D.Turner
|3
|20
|6.7
|18
|0
|White
|8
|19
|2.4
|22
|0
|Moreau
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hollins
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Adams
|3
|-1
|-0.3
|4
|0
|Farley
|1
|-3
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|TEAM
|222
|1068
|4.8
|43
|7
|OPPONENTS
|279
|1229
|4.4
|66t
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Adams
|64
|925
|14.5
|58t
|10
|Hollins
|36
|468
|13.0
|60
|2
|Jacobs
|34
|251
|7.4
|43
|0
|Moreau
|21
|251
|12.0
|33
|1
|Renfrow
|21
|192
|9.1
|27
|0
|Waller
|16
|175
|10.9
|31
|1
|Abdullah
|15
|104
|6.9
|23
|0
|Bolden
|9
|57
|6.3
|18t
|1
|K.Cole
|4
|63
|15.8
|21
|0
|Horsted
|3
|19
|6.3
|9
|0
|Johnson
|3
|6
|2.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|226
|2511
|11.1
|60
|15
|OPPONENTS
|243
|2586
|10.6
|55
|17
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harmon
|2
|86
|43.0
|73t
|1
|Robertson
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|3
|93
|31.0
|73t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|5
|46
|9.2
|24
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Crosby
|9.0
|Hall
|1.0
|Hobbs
|1.0
|Perryman
|1.0
|Ferrell
|0.5
|C.Jones
|0.5
|TEAM
|13.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|A.Cole
|34
|1729
|50.9
|44.9
|16
|67
|0
|TEAM
|34
|1729
|50.9
|44.9
|16
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|31
|1527
|49.3
|43.9
|11
|70
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|K.Cole
|10
|0
|68
|6.8
|13
|0
|Renfrow
|5
|0
|33
|6.6
|17
|0
|D.Turner
|2
|0
|3
|1.5
|3
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|18
|0
|104
|5.8
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|17
|0
|201
|11.8
|30
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Bolden
|1
|32
|32.0
|32
|0
|Abdullah
|13
|269
|20.7
|30
|0
|D.Turner
|4
|78
|19.5
|22
|0
|TEAM
|18
|379
|21.1
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|305
|20.3
|52
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Adams
|1
|0
|0
|J.Brown
|0
|0
|1
|Carr
|3
|1
|0
|Crosby
|0
|0
|1
|Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|0
|1
|0
|Moreau
|1
|1
|0
|Renfrow
|3
|1
|0
|Robertson
|0
|0
|1
|Simpson
|0
|1
|0
|D.Turner
|1
|1
|0
|TEAM
|10
|6
|3
|OPPONENTS
|8
|4
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|33
|83
|36
|67
|6
|225
|OPPONENTS
|38
|89
|58
|51
|6
|242
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|22
|57
|0
|81
|Adams
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jacobs
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Hollins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bolden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Harmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moreau
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Waller
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|24
|7
|15
|1
|21
|22
|57
|0
|207
|OPPONENTS
|29
|11
|17
|1
|14
|21
|59
|0
|216
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Carlson
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|7/
|7
|1/
|2
|7/
|7
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|7/
|7
|1/
|2
|7/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|1/
|2
|2/
|5
|8/
|12
|3/
|3
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
