Statistics after 7 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Carr
|266
|180
|67.7
|2269
|8.53
|12
|4.5
|5
|1.9
|61t
|101.2
|TEAM
|266
|180
|67.7
|2155
|8.53
|12
|4.5
|5
|1.9
|61t
|101.2
|OPPONENTS
|262
|169
|64.5
|1559
|6.32
|11
|4.2
|4
|1.5
|52
|89.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jacobs
|60
|204
|3.4
|15t
|5
|Drake
|42
|160
|3.8
|18t
|2
|Barber
|37
|143
|3.9
|27
|1
|Mariota
|2
|35
|17.5
|31
|0
|Carr
|20
|29
|1.5
|8
|0
|Ruggs
|3
|16
|5.3
|7
|0
|Richard
|5
|8
|1.6
|5
|0
|Peterman
|2
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|Ingold
|2
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|TEAM
|173
|598
|3.5
|31
|8
|OPPONENTS
|201
|919
|4.6
|35t
|8
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Renfrow
|38
|399
|10.5
|27
|2
|Waller
|33
|378
|11.5
|33
|2
|Ruggs
|24
|469
|19.5
|61t
|2
|Drake
|18
|187
|10.4
|31t
|1
|Edwards
|18
|346
|19.2
|51
|1
|Jacobs
|14
|110
|7.9
|29
|0
|Moreau
|10
|113
|11.3
|25
|2
|Ingold
|6
|52
|8.7
|29
|1
|Jones
|6
|115
|19.2
|43
|1
|Richard
|5
|24
|4.8
|9
|0
|Barber
|3
|31
|10.3
|23
|0
|Snead IV
|3
|32
|10.7
|15
|0
|Carrier
|2
|13
|6.5
|9
|0
|TEAM
|180
|2269
|12.6
|61t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|169
|1656
|9.8
|52
|11
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Moehrig
|1
|35
|35.0
|35
|0
|Mullen
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Abram
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Facyson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|4
|56
|14.0
|35
|0
|OPPONENTS
|5
|99
|19.8
|85t
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Crosby
|5.0
|Ngakoue
|4.0
|Thomas
|2.5
|Jefferson
|2.0
|Philon
|2.0
|Nassib
|1.5
|Littleton
|0.5
|Square
|0.5
|TEAM
|18.0
|OPPONENTS
|17.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Cole
|29
|1524
|52.6
|44.1
|13
|71
|0
|TEAM
|29
|1524
|52.6
|44.1
|13
|71
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|1325
|44.2
|40.8
|16
|59
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Renfrow
|12
|0
|96
|8.0
|17
|0
|Kwiatkoski
|1
|0
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|13
|0
|102
|7.8
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|14
|0
|179
|12.8
|30
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Barber
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|Drake
|5
|103
|20.6
|31
|0
|Ruggs
|4
|70
|17.5
|22
|0
|TEAM
|10
|198
|19.8
|31
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|326
|20.4
|32
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Abram
|0
|0
|1
|Barber
|1
|0
|0
|Carr
|5
|4
|0
|Ingold
|0
|1
|0
|James
|1
|0
|0
|Littleton
|0
|0
|1
|Perryman
|0
|0
|2
|Philon
|0
|0
|1
|Renfrow
|1
|0
|0
|Simpson
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|8
|7
|5
|OPPONENTS
|12
|5
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|18
|50
|55
|45
|12
|180
|OPPONENTS
|42
|42
|6
|73
|3
|166
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|18
|14
|16
|55
|0
|58
|Jacobs
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Drake
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Moreau
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Renfrow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ruggs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Waller
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Barber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edwards
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ingold
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hayward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|20
|8
|12
|0
|16
|18
|14
|16
|55
|1
|164
|OPPONENTS
|20
|8
|11
|0
|18
|18
|8
|9
|56
|0
|144
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Carlson
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|3/
|4
|3/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|2/
|2
|6/
|6
|3/
|4
|3/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|5/
|6
|2/
|2