Statistics after 7 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Carr26618067.722698.53124.551.961t101.2
TEAM26618067.721558.53124.551.961t101.2
OPPONENTS26216964.515596.32114.241.55289.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jacobs602043.415t5
Drake421603.818t2
Barber371433.9271
Mariota23517.5310
Carr20291.580
Ruggs3165.370
Richard581.650
Peterman221.010
Ingold210.510
TEAM1735983.5318
OPPONENTS2019194.635t8

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow3839910.5272
Waller3337811.5332
Ruggs2446919.561t2
Drake1818710.431t1
Edwards1834619.2511
Jacobs141107.9290
Moreau1011311.3252
Ingold6528.7291
Jones611519.2431
Richard5244.890
Barber33110.3230
Snead IV33210.7150
Carrier2136.590
TEAM180226912.661t12
OPPONENTS16916569.85211

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Moehrig13535.0350
Mullen11515.0150
Abram166.060
Facyson100.000
TEAM45614.0350
OPPONENTS59919.885t1

SACKSNO.
Crosby5.0
Ngakoue4.0
Thomas2.5
Jefferson2.0
Philon2.0
Nassib1.5
Littleton0.5
Square0.5
TEAM18.0
OPPONENTS17.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Cole29152452.644.113710
TEAM29152452.644.113710
OPPONENTS30132544.240.816590

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Renfrow120968.0170
Kwiatkoski1066.060
TEAM1301027.8170
OPPONENTS14017912.8300

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Barber12525.0250
Drake510320.6310
Ruggs47017.5220
TEAM1019819.8310
OPPONENTS1632620.4320

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Abram001
Barber100
Carr540
Ingold010
James100
Littleton001
Perryman002
Philon001
Renfrow100
Simpson020
TEAM875
OPPONENTS1250

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM1850554512180
OPPONENTS42426733166

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Carlson00001618141655058
Jacobs550000000030
Drake321000000018
Moreau202000000012
Renfrow202000000012
Ruggs202000000012
Waller202000000012
Barber11000000006
Edwards10100000006
Ingold10100000006
Jones10100000006
Hayward00000000012
TEAM20812016181416551164
OPPONENTS208110181889560144

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Carlson0/02/26/63/43/4
TEAM0/02/26/63/43/4
OPPONENTS0/00/01/15/62/2

