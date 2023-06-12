Monday

At Autotron Rosmalen

Den Bosch, Netherlands

Purse: €673,630

Surface: Grass

DEN BOSCH, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from Libema Open at Autotron Rosmalen (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Maxime Cressy (8), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Ugo Humbert (7), France, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Veronika Kudermetova (1), Russia, def. Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

