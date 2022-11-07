FGFTReb
REGENTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burkett232-71-10-3015
Marie-Joseph261-70-03-3243
S.Brown160-55-60-2145
Riggins322-102-20-2237
Walston354-104-40-40216
Nyce210-10-00-3040
Z.Brown201-50-10-3102
Mealy110-20-01-3020
Clark90-10-10-0120
Harrill40-10-00-0000
Johns30-20-00-0010
Totals20010-5112-154-2372338

Percentages: FG .196, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Walston 4-6, Marie-Joseph 1-2, Riggins 1-3, Nyce 0-1, Burkett 0-2, Johns 0-2, S.Brown 0-3, Z.Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 29. Team Turnovers: 26.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Burkett 2, Marie-Joseph).

Turnovers: 25 (Burkett 4, Nyce 4, Walston 4, Marie-Joseph 3, S.Brown 3, Clark 2, Mealy 2, Riggins 2, Z.Brown).

Steals: 7 (Marie-Joseph 2, Riggins 2, S.Brown 2, Z.Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson152-82-40-3006
Rode172-50-00-3305
McGhee176-100-00-25217
Porter151-42-20-2815
Venzant145-50-04-70011
Cleveland193-55-62-54011
Warfield192-22-20-3037
McKay171-50-00-1013
Peebles177-102-21-51217
Jackson151-30-00-1103
Preston156-74-41-42116
Burggraf100-12-20-1302
Spell100-21-20-2021
Totals20036-6720-248-392712104

Percentages: FG .537, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (McGhee 5-8, Venzant 1-1, Warfield 1-1, Peebles 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Porter 1-3, McKay 1-4, Rode 1-4, Cleveland 0-1, Preston 0-1, Spell 0-1, Robinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 47. Team Turnovers: 10.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland 3, Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (Cleveland 3, Porter 2, Jackson, McGhee, Robinson, Rode, Spell).

Steals: 10 (Porter 5, Cleveland, McGhee, Spell, Venzant, Warfield).

Technical Fouls: None.

Regent172138
Liberty5549104

A_3,885 (4,000).

